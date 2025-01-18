Category Average: 1252.0 cc
R 1300 GS Adventure: 1300.0 cc
Category Average: 139.39 ps
R 1300 GS Adventure: 145.4 ps
Category Average: 199.0 kmph
R 1300 GS Adventure: 200.0 kmph
|Max Power
|145.4 PS
|Body Type
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|1300 cc
|Max Speed
|200 kmph
₹22.95 Lakhs*
₹22.5 Lakhs*
₹22.5 Lakhs*
₹24.64 Lakhs*
₹20.55 Lakhs*
₹21.48 Lakhs*
₹24.95 Lakhs*
₹27.19 Lakhs*
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes, Sports Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Sports Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Tourer Bikes
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminium
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminum
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminium
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
