BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Right View
1/2
JUST LAUNCHED
BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Left View
2/2

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure

Launch Date: 18 Jan 2025
22.95 - 26.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
[object Object]
Delhi
Specs
Variants

R 1300 GS Adventure Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1252.0 cc

R 1300 GS Adventure: 1300.0 cc

Power

Category Average: 139.39 ps

R 1300 GS Adventure: 145.4 ps

Speed

Category Average: 199.0 kmph

R 1300 GS Adventure: 200.0 kmph

View all R 1300 GS Adventure Specs and Features

view all specs and features

About BMW R 1300 GS Adventure

Latest Update

  • Bharat Mobility 2025: BMW R 1300 GS Adventure launched, priced at ₹22.95 lakh
  • Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: BMW X3, BMW R 1300 GS Adventure and more expected to be showcased

    • BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Price:

    BMW R 1300 GS Adventure is priced between Rs. 22.95 - 26.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

    How many variants are there for BMW R 1300 GS Adventure?

    The BMW R 1300 GS Adventure is available in 4 variants - Standard Racing Red, Style Triple Black, Style GS Trophy, Style Option 719.

    What are the BMW R 1300 GS Adventure colour options?

    BMW R 1300 GS Adventure comes in four colour options: Racing Red Solid Paint, Triple Black, Gs Trophy, Option 719 Karakorum.

    What are the engine, performance, and specifications of BMW R 1300 GS Adventure?

    BMW R 1300 GS Adventure comes with 1300 cc engine, and features a Adventure Tourer Bikes body type.

    Which are the major rivals of BMW R 1300 GS Adventure?

    BMW R 1300 GS Adventure rivals are Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250, BMW R 1250 GS Adventure, BMW S 1000 XR, Ducati DesertX, BMW R 1250 GS, Triumph Tiger 1200.

    BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Variants

    BMW R 1300 GS Adventure price starts at ₹ 22.95 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 26.25 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BMW R 1300 GS Adventure comes in 4 variants. BMW R 1300 GS Adventure's top variant is Style Option 719.

    4 Variants Available
    ₹22.95 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1300 cc
    Max Speed
    200 kmph
    feature icon
    Instrument Console: Digital
    feature icon
    ABS: Dual Channel
    ₹24 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1300 cc
    Max Speed
    200 kmph
    feature icon
    Instrument Console: Digital
    feature icon
    ABS: Dual Channel
    ₹24.25 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1300 cc
    Max Speed
    200 kmph
    feature icon
    Instrument Console: Digital
    feature icon
    ABS: Dual Channel
    ₹26.25 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1300 cc
    Max Speed
    200 kmph
    feature icon
    Instrument Console: Digital
    feature icon
    ABS: Dual Channel
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Images

    BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Image 1
    BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Image 2
    BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Specifications and Features

    Max Power145.4 PS
    Body TypeAdventure Tourer Bikes
    Traction ControlYes
    HeadlightLED
    Engine1300 cc
    Max Speed200 kmph
    View all R 1300 GS Adventure specs and features

    BMW R 1300 GS Adventure comparison with similar bikes

    BMW R 1300 GS Adventure
    BMW R 1300 GS Adventure
    BMW R 1250 GS Adventure
    BMW R 1250 GS Adventure
    BMW S 1000 XR
    BMW S 1000 XR
    Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
    Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
    BMW R 1250 GS
    BMW R 1250 GS
    Ducati Multistrada V4
    Ducati Multistrada V4
    BMW R 1250 RT
    BMW R 1250 RT
    Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic
    Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic
    ₹22.95 Lakhs*
    ₹22.5 Lakhs*
    ₹22.5 Lakhs*
    ₹24.64 Lakhs*
    ₹20.55 Lakhs*
    ₹21.48 Lakhs*
    ₹24.95 Lakhs*
    ₹27.19 Lakhs*
    Body Type
    Adventure Tourer Bikes
    Body Type
    Adventure Tourer Bikes
    Body Type
    Adventure Tourer Bikes
    Body Type
    Adventure Tourer Bikes, Sports Tourer Bikes
    Body Type
    Adventure Tourer Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Tourer Bikes
    Body Type
    Tourer Bikes
    Body Type
    Tourer Bikes
    Front Brake
    Double Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Double Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Wheel Type
    Spoke
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Cast Aluminium
    Wheel Type
    Cast Aluminum
    Wheel Type
    Cast Aluminium
    Wheel Type
    Spoke
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Spoke
    Currently viewingR 1300 GS Adventure vs R 1250 GS AdventureR 1300 GS Adventure vs S 1000 XRR 1300 GS Adventure vs Pan America 1250R 1300 GS Adventure vs R 1250 GSR 1300 GS Adventure vs Multistrada V4R 1300 GS Adventure vs R 1250 RTR 1300 GS Adventure vs Heritage Classic
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    BMW R 1300 GS Adventure News

    BMW President & CEO Vikram Pahwa is seen here with the recently-launched BMW R1300 GS at Auto Expo 2025.
    Bharat Mobility 2025: BMW R 1300 GS Adventure launched, priced at 22.95 lakh
    18 Jan 2025
    BMW Group India is expected to showcase the 2025 BMW X3 alongwith various other products including the MINI Cooper S JCW pack and BMW Motorrad models
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: BMW X3, BMW R 1300 GS Adventure and more expected to be showcased
    15 Jan 2025
    BMW R 1300 GS Adventure can now be equipped with ADAS and comes with a 30-litre fuel tank.
    BMW R 1300 GS Adventure teased ahead of launch
    8 Jan 2025
    Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
    Auto recap, Jan 18: TVS Jupiter 125 CNG concept scooter unveiled, India's first solar car launched & more
    19 Jan 2025
    Maruti Suzuki unveiled seven concept versions of the Jimny, Swift, Grand Vitara, Fronx and other models.
    Auto Expo 2025 Day 2 highlights: Electric vehicles and concepts emerge crowd's favourites
    18 Jan 2025
    View all
     BMW R 1300 GS Adventure News
    BMW R 1300 GS Adventure FAQs

    The top variant of BMW R 1300 GS Adventure is the Style Option 719.
    The BMW R 1300 GS Adventure boasts a 1300 cc engine, generating a max power of 145.4 PS.
    The BMW R 1300 GS Adventure offers 4 variants. The lowest variant, Standard Racing Red is priced at Rs. 22.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Style Option 719 is priced at Rs. 26.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

