What is the on-road price of BMW R 1300 GS Adventure in Chennai? The on-road price of BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Style Triple Black in Chennai is Rs. 26.48 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for BMW R 1300 GS Adventure in Chennai? The RTO charges for BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Style Triple Black in Chennai amount to Rs. 1.92 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for BMW R 1300 GS Adventure in Chennai? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for BMW R 1300 GS Adventure in Chennai is Rs. 51,349.