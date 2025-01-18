HT Auto
BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Right View
1/15
BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Left View
2/15
BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Front Left View
3/15
BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Controller View
4/15
BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Disc View
5/15
BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Front Disc View
6/15

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Specifications

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure starting price is Rs. 22,95,000 in India. BMW R 1300 GS Adventure is available in 4 variant and Powered by a 1300 cc engine. BMW R 1300 GS Adventure mileage is 21 kmpl.
22.95 - 26.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Specs

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure comes with 1300 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of R 1300 GS Adventure starts at Rs. 22.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, BMW R

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Specifications and Features

Style Option 719
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Kerb Weight
269 kg
Fuel Capacity
30 L

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
200 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
145.4 PS @ 7750 rpm
Stroke
73 mm
Max Torque
149 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
1300 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Air/liquid-cooled four-stroke flat twin engine with double overhead and chain driven camshafts (BMW ShiftCam) and balance gear wheels
Cooling System
Air Cooled & Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate clutch in oil bath, anti-hopping clutch, hydraulically operated
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Electronic Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
106.5 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Features and Safety

Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital

Charging

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Alternatives

BMW R 1250 GS Adventure

BMW R 1250 GS Adventure

22.5 Lakhs
R 1250 GS Adventure Specs
BMW R 1250 GS

BMW R 1250 GS

20.55 Lakhs
R 1250 GS Specs
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250

24.64 Lakhs
Pan America 1250 Specs
BMW S 1000 XR

BMW S 1000 XR

22.5 Lakhs
S 1000 XR Specs
Ducati DesertX

Ducati DesertX

18.33 - 23.71 Lakhs
DesertX Specs
Triumph Tiger 1200

Triumph Tiger 1200

17 - 21.69 Lakhs
Tiger 1200 Specs

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure News

BMW President & CEO Vikram Pahwa is seen here with the recently-launched BMW R1300 GS at Auto Expo 2025.
Bharat Mobility 2025: BMW R 1300 GS Adventure launched, priced at 22.95 lakh
18 Jan 2025
BMW Group India is expected to showcase the 2025 BMW X3 alongwith various other products including the MINI Cooper S JCW pack and BMW Motorrad models
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: BMW X3, BMW R 1300 GS Adventure and more expected to be showcased
15 Jan 2025
BMW R 1300 GS Adventure can now be equipped with ADAS and comes with a 30-litre fuel tank.
BMW R 1300 GS Adventure teased ahead of launch
8 Jan 2025
The Gen6 BMW Neue Klasse electric cars will promise 30 per cent faster charging and 30 per cent additional range compared to the current crop of EVs of the brand.
New BMW iX3 to get 800V Neue Klasse Gen6 eDrive EV tech, promises over 804 km range and 30% faster charging
23 Feb 2025
The BMW F 450 GS gets fully adjustable USD shocks at the front. At the rear, there is a mono-shock which features load-dependent damping.
BMW F 450 GS to be unveiled in late-2025, will be made locally: What you should know
20 Feb 2025
BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Variants & Price List

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure price starts at ₹ 22.95 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 26.25 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BMW R 1300 GS Adventure comes in 4 variants. BMW R 1300 GS Adventure's top variant is Style Option 719.

Standard Racing Red
22.95 Lakhs*
1300 cc
145.4 PS
Style Triple Black
24 Lakhs*
1300 cc
145.4 PS
Style GS Trophy
24.25 Lakhs*
1300 cc
145.4 PS
Style Option 719
26.25 Lakhs*
1300 cc
145.4 PS
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

