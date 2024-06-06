New BMW R 1300 GS adventure tourer launch confirmed on June 13

BMW Motorrad India has confirmed the new R 1300 GS adventure tourer will be launched on June 13, 2024. The new-generation BMW R 1300 GS replaces the R 1250 GS in the brand’s lineup and brings a host of improvements making the ADV more capable than before. BMW’s adventure tourer has been known for its versatility and rider-friendly nature, which will get all the better with the latest iteration. Bookings for the new R 1300 GS are open at select BMW dealerships.

The BMW R 1300 GS adventure tourer has been known for its versatility and rider-friendly nature, which promises to get better with the latest iteratio

BMW R 1300 GS: Engine Specifications

The new BMW R 1300 GS is now leaner than before and packs a larger capacity boxer engine. Power comes from the new 1,300 cc, twin-cylinder motor tuned for 145 bhp at 7,750 rpm and 149 Nm at 6,500 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The new motor is more compact despite its larger displacement, which was achieved by placing the gearbox under the engine. The bike has shed about 12 kg over the older version.

(also read: BMW R 1300 GS listed on India website, will be sold in 3 variants.

The BMW R 1300 GS is leaner than before weighing 12 kg less than its predecessor despite a larger displacement engine

BMW R 1300 GS: New Suspension

The R 1300 GS gets a new sheet metal frame connected by a die-cast aluminium subframe. The adventure tourer also uses its patented suspension setup comprising the EVO telelever unit up front and a new EVO paralever unit at the rear. The company will also offer the optional dynamic suspension for damping and spring preload adjustment on the fly. The bike also gets seat height adjustability at low speeds or when parked.

BMW R 1300 GS: Features

On the feature front, the BMW R 1300 GS gets multiple ride modes, traction control, switchable ABS, radar-assisted cruise control, and a 6.5-inch TFT digital instrument console. BMW will also retail a Pro Package as optional bringing more electronic aids to the bike. The new R 1300 GS will be available in three variants - Triple Black, GS Trophy and the Option 719 Tramuntana.

We have ridden the new BMW R 1300 GS in Ladakh with the review slated to drop on June 13 as well. Make sure to keep watching this space for all the action.

First Published Date: