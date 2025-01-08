BMW R 1300 GS Adventure teased ahead of launch
- BMW R 1300 GS Adventure is the adventure tourer version of the standard R 1300 GS which is already on sale in India.
BMW R 1300 GS Adventure can now be equipped with ADAS and comes with a 30-litre fuel tank.
BMW R 1300 GS Adventure is all set to launch in India. BMW Motorrad India has released a teaser on its social media that reveals the name of the motorcycle. The R 1300 GS Adventure will sit above the current R 1300 GS which sells for ₹21.20 lakh ex-showroom.
When compared to the previous R 1300 GS Adventure, the new version packs in more standard equipment. It now comes with heated grips, a keyless ride, a tyre pressure monitoring system and engine drag torque control. Moreover, there is also the BMW Motorrad Full Integral ABS Pro, Cruise control DCC with brake function, DSA and auxiliary headlamps.
Also check these Bikes
Find more Bikes
Compare
Compare
Compare
Compare
Compare
UPCOMING
853.0 cc 24.4 kmpl
₹ 11.95 - 12.25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.
First Published Date: 08 Jan 2025, 09:01 AM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS