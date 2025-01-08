BMW R 1300 GS Adventure teased ahead of launch

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure is all set to launch in India. BMW Motorrad India has released a teaser on its social media that reveals the name of the motorcycle. The R 1300 GS Adventure will sit above the current R 1300 GS which sells for ₹21.20 lakh ex-showroom.

When compared to the previous R 1300 GS Adventure, the new version packs in more standard equipment. It now comes with heated grips, a keyless ride, a tyre pressure monitoring system and engine drag torque control. Moreover, there is also the BMW Motorrad Full Integral ABS Pro, Cruise control DCC with brake function, DSA and auxiliary headlamps.

