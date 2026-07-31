Honda XR 300L Key Specs
- Engine293.5 cc
The 2026 Honda XR 300L is one of the most exciting additions to the lightweight dual-sport and adventure motorcycle market. Built to seamlessly transition between urban street commuting and aggressive off-road trail riding, the XR 300L provides long-travel suspension, a lightweight chassis, and accessible single-cylinder performance.
|Parameter
|Specification Details
|Engine Displacement
|293.5 cc, Single-Cylinder, 4-Stroke, Air/Oil-Cooled
|Maximum Power
|26.9 bhp (26.9 PS)
|Maximum Torque
|26.6 Nm
|Transmission
|6-Speed Manual
|Front Suspension
|Showa Long-Travel Telescopic Fork (260 mm travel)
|Rear Suspension
|Showa Pro-Link Monoshock (260 mm travel)
|Front Wheel / Tyre
|21-inch Spoked Wheel
|Rear Wheel / Tyre
|18-inch Spoked Wheel
|Braking System
|256 mm Front Disc, 220 mm Rear Disc with Switchable Dual-Channel ABS
|Seat Height
|830 mm
|Ground Clearance
|244 mm
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|7.8 Litres
|Expected Price Range
|Rs. 2.50 Lakh – Rs. 3.30 Lakh (Estimated Ex-Showroom)
The 2026 Honda XR 300L features a minimalist, rally-inspired body layout focused purely on functional off-road capability and rider mobility.
Key design and structural characteristics include:
The heart of the 2026 Honda XR 300L is a reliable and easy-to-maintain 293.5cc single-cylinder engine with air-and-oil cooling technology.
Engineered specifically to tackle rugged conditions, the hardware on the Honda XR 300L prioritises durability and feedback.
While built with a lightweight, minimalist philosophy, the 2026 Honda XR 300L comes equipped with essential modern features:
The 2026 Honda XR 300L caters to riders seeking an authentic dual-sport machine rather than a heavy touring adventure motorcycle.
The 2026 Honda XR 300L offers a pure, lightweight dual-sport package featuring proven reliability, long-travel Showa suspension, accessible seat height, and strong bottom-end torque. It stands as an ideal choice for riders looking for a true dirt-and-street dual-purpose motorcycle.
|Body Type
|Roadster Bikes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|293.5 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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