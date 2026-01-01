|Engine
|293.5 cc
The XR 300L STD, is listed at ₹2.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the XR 300L offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The XR 300L STD is available in 2 colour options: Extreme Red, Shasta White.
The XR 300L STD is powered by a 293.5 cc engine.
In the XR 300L's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero XPulse 200 4V priced between ₹1.5 Lakhs - 1.62 Lakhs or the Hero XPulse 210 priced between ₹1.62 Lakhs - 1.71 Lakhs.