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XR 300LPriceSpecifications
Honda XR 300L
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Honda XR 300L
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Honda XR 300L
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Honda XR 300L
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Honda XR 300L
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Honda XR 300L STD

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2.32 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Honda XR 300L Key Specs
Engine293.5 cc
View all XR 300L specs and features

XR 300L STD

XR 300L STD Prices

The XR 300L STD, is listed at ₹2.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

XR 300L STD Mileage

All variants of the XR 300L offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

XR 300L STD Colours

The XR 300L STD is available in 2 colour options: Extreme Red, Shasta White.

XR 300L STD Engine and Transmission

The XR 300L STD is powered by a 293.5 cc engine.

XR 300L STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the XR 300L's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero XPulse 200 4V priced between ₹1.5 Lakhs - 1.62 Lakhs or the Hero XPulse 210 priced between ₹1.62 Lakhs - 1.71 Lakhs.

XR 300L STD Specs & Features

Honda XR 300L STD Price

XR 300L STD

₹2.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,83,000
RTO
36,863
Insurance
11,767
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,31,630
EMI@4,979/mo
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Close

Honda XR 300L STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc

Engine and Transmission

Engine Type
Air Cooled Engine with Oil Cooler
Cooling System
Air & Oil Cooled
Transmission
Manual
Displacement
293.5 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Type
bs6.2

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Gas-charged Pro-link

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Headlight
LED

Features and Safety

Additional Features
Honda Selectable Torque Control
Honda XR 300L STD EMI
EMI4,481 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,08,467
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,08,467
Interest Amount
60,379
Payable Amount
2,68,846

Honda XR 300L Alternatives

Hero XPulse 200 4V

Hero XPulse 200 4V

1.5 - 1.62 Lakhs
XR 300LvsXPulse 200 4V
Hero XPulse 210

Hero XPulse 210

1.62 - 1.71 Lakhs
XR 300LvsXPulse 210
Honda XR 300 Rally

Honda XR 300 Rally

2.08 Lakhs
XR 300LvsXR 300 Rally
Kawasaki KLX 230

Kawasaki KLX 230

1.84 - 2.19 Lakhs
XR 300LvsKLX 230
Ultraviolette Shockwave

Ultraviolette Shockwave

1.75 Lakhs
XR 300LvsShockwave

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