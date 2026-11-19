BMW R 12 G/S Price:

BMW R 12 G/S is priced at Rs. 25.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for BMW R 12 G/S?

The BMW R 12 G/S is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the BMW R 12 G/S colour options?

BMW R 12 G/S comes in one colour options: Light White.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of BMW R 12 G/S?

BMW R 12 G/S comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1170 cc engine, and features a Off Road Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of BMW R 12 G/S?

BMW R 12 G/S rivals are BMW R 1300 GS, KTM 1290 Super Adventure S.