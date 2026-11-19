BMW R 12 G/S Key Specs
- Engine1170 cc
- Power109 ps
- Speed210 kmph
- Max Torque115 Nm
- Kerb Weight229 kg
BMW R 12 G/S is priced at Rs. 25.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
The BMW R 12 G/S is available in 1 variant - STD.
BMW R 12 G/S comes in one colour options: Light White.
BMW R 12 G/S comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1170 cc engine, and features a Off Road Bikes body type.
BMW R 12 G/S rivals are BMW R 1300 GS, KTM 1290 Super Adventure S.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BMW R 12 G/S
|Rs. 25.4 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1170 cc
|109 PS
|115 Nm
|Off Road Bikes
|-
|-
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|BMW R 1300 GS
|Rs. 23.25 LakhsOnwards
|1300 cc
|-
|149 Nm
|Dirt Bikes, Off Road Bikes
|237 kg
|2212 mm
|-
|-
|-
|R 12 G/SVSR 1300 GS
|KTM 1290 Super Adventure S
|Rs. 22.74 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1301 cc
|160.43 PS
|138 Nm
|Off Road Bikes
|250 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|R 12 G/SVS1290 Super Adventure S
BMW R 12 G/S is available in the 1 Colour in India.
View all Popular Off Road Bikes
|Max Power
|109 PS
|Body Type
|Off Road Bikes
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Max Torque
|115 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Mobile Connectivity
|Bluetooth
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|1170 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|210 kmph
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*Ex-showroom price
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