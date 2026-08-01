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HONDA XR 300 Rally

Expected Launch: Yet to be announced
₹2.75 - 3.2 Lakhs*
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
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Specs
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The 2026 Honda XR 300 Rally (also referenced as the XRE 300 Rally) is an adventure-touring motorcycle designed to bridge the gap between lightweight dual-sport capability and long-distance touring. Inspired by Honda's Dakar Rally machinery, the XR 300 Rally brings aggressive rally styling, long-travel suspension, wind protection, and versatile engine performance tailored for off-road trails and daily highway commuting.

2026 Honda XR 300 Rally Key Specifications Overview

ParameterSpecification Details
Engine Capacity291.7 cc – 293.5 cc, Single-Cylinder, 4-Stroke
Cooling SystemAir/Oil-Cooled
Maximum Power25.6 bhp – 26.9 bhp @ 7,500 rpm
Maximum Torque26.6 Nm – 27.4 Nm @ 6,000 rpm
Transmission6-Speed Manual
Fuel Tank Capacity13 Litres
Claimed Mileage~30 kmpl
Seat Height860 mm
Front Wheel / Tyre21-inch Wire-Spoke Wheel
Rear Wheel / Tyre18-inch Wire-Spoke Wheel
Braking SystemFront & Rear Disc Brakes with Switchable Dual-Channel ABS
Expected PriceRs. 2.50 Lakh – Rs. 3.00 Lakh (Expected Ex-Showroom: ~Rs. 2.77 Lakh)

Rally-Inspired Design and Touring Ergonomics

The 2026 Honda XR 300 Rally distinguishes itself from basic dual-sport motorcycles with a fully functional rally tower design built for rider fatigue reduction during long-distance travels.

Key design elements include:

  • Rally Fairing and Tall Windscreen: Provides essential wind protection at high cruising speeds on open highways.
  • Aggressive Front Profile: Features high-mounted mudguards, durable body panels, and high-intensity headlamps engineered for low-light trail visibility.
  • Long-Distance Ergonomics: A high-set handlebar paired with an 860 mm stepped seat allows comfortable transition between seated highway cruising and standing off-road riding.
  • Large Fuel Tank: A 13-litre fuel tank provides extended touring range between fill-ups compared to minimalist trail bikes.

Engine Performance, Power Output, and Fuel Efficiency

Powering the 2026 Honda XR 300 Rally is a torque-focused, single-cylinder air and oil-cooled engine refined for dual-purpose versatility.

  • Torque-Rich Delivery: Generating up to 26.9 bhp and 27.4 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm, the engine delivers strong low-end pulling power necessary for technical trail navigation and effortless city overtakes.
  • 6-Speed Gearbox: Short lower gear ratios assist in crawling over rough terrain, while a tall 6th gear ensures calm engine revs during high-speed highway cruising.
  • Fuel Economy: Delivering an estimated mileage of 30 kmpl, the motorcycle maintains low running costs for long-distance adventure touring.
  • Flex-Fuel / E20 Compatibility: Optimised to support ethanol-blended fuels in line with modern emission standards without losing power output or throttle precision.

Chassis, Suspension, and Off-Road Capability

Built around a durable steel frame, the 2026 Honda XR 300 Rally is optimised to withstand rough terrain, jumps, and unpaved secondary roads.

  • Long-Travel Suspension: Fitted with heavy-duty telescopic front forks and a rear Pro-Link monoshock designed to absorb major bumps and deep trail ruts smoothly.
  • Full-Size Spoke Wheels: Utilises a classic 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked wheel setup, offering optimal obstacle rollover and impact absorption on off-road trails.
  • Braking & Switchable ABS: Front and rear disc brakes provide consistent stopping power, supported by dual-channel ABS that can be switched off at the rear wheel for off-road sliding control.

Electronics, Connectivity, and Features

The 2026 Honda XR 300 Rally combines lightweight mechanical simplicity with convenient modern technology:

  • Digital Instrument Console: A fully digital LCD screen displays speed, fuel levels, gear position, trip distance, and maintenance alerts clearly in bright sunlight.
  • Honda RoadSync: Smartphone connectivity enables turn-by-turn navigation, incoming call/SMS notifications, and music playback controls.
  • Electric Push-Button Start: Ensures quick, effortless ignition under varying weather conditions.
  • Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC): Manages engine power to prevent rear-wheel slippage on wet asphalt or loose gravel.

Price Expectation and Segment Competitors

The 2026 Honda XR 300 Rally sits in the competitive mid-displacement adventure motorcycle segment.

  • Expected Pricing: Anticipated between Rs. 2.50 Lakh and Rs. 3.00 Lakh (Ex-Showroom), with a target positioning around Rs. 2.77 Lakh.
  • Key Alternatives:
  • Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: Heavyweight tourer with strong high-speed stability and long-distance amenities.
  • KTM 390 Adventure: High-revving, feature-packed performance adventure tourer.
  • TVS Apache RTX 300 / Hero Xpulse Series: Lightweight alternative entry points for off-road riding.

Final Verdict

The 2026 Honda XR 300 Rally offers a complete, reliable, and approachable package for riders seeking rally-inspired aesthetics combined with true dual-purpose capability. With its 13-litre fuel capacity, long-travel suspension, 21/18-inch spoked wheels, and tractable single-cylinder engine, it stands out as an ideal adventure tourer for both daily city streets and unpaved country trails.

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Honda XR 300 Rally Images

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Honda XR 300 Rally Specifications and Features

HeadlightLED
Engine293.5 cc
Fuel TypePetrol

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