|Engine
|293.5 cc
The XR 300 Rally STD, is listed at ₹2.62 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the XR 300 Rally offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The XR 300 Rally STD is available in 2 colour options: Extreme Red, True Black.
The XR 300 Rally STD is powered by a 293.5 cc engine.
In the XR 300 Rally's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero XPulse 210 priced between ₹1.62 Lakhs - 1.71 Lakhs or the Honda XR 300L priced ₹1.83 Lakhs.