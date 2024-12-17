KLX 230 Launch DateThe Kawasaki KLX 230 is expected to launch on 17th Dec 2024 .KLX 230 Launch PriceIt is expected to launch with a price of ₹ 2.7 Lakhs* Onwards .Specs and FeaturesThe Kawasaki KLX 230 is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:



• Engine: 233 cc

• Transmission: Manual

• FuelType: Off Road Bikes



