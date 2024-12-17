KLX 230 Launch DateThe Kawasaki KLX 230 is expected to launch on 17th Dec 2024.KLX 230 Launch PriceIt is expected to launch with a price of ₹2.7 Lakhs* Onwards.Specs and FeaturesThe Kawasaki KLX 230 is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:
• Engine: 233 cc • Transmission: Manual • FuelType: Off Road Bikes
KawasakiKLX 230 Specifications and Features
Max Power
18.1 PS @ 8000 rpm
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth
Headlight
LED
Engine
233 cc
Kawasaki KLX 230 FAQs
The Kawasaki KLX 230 is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 2.7 Lakhs.
The Kawasaki KLX 230 is expected to launch on 17th Dec 2024, introducing a new addition to the 233 cc segment.
The Kawasaki KLX 230 features a 233 cc engine delivering a powerful 18.1 PS @ 8000 rpm. It has a manual transmission.
