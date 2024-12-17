HT Auto
Kawasaki KLX 230 Front Left View
UPCOMING
Kawasaki KLX 230 Front View
Kawasaki KLX 230 Left View
Kawasaki KLX 230 Rear Left View
Kawasaki KLX 230 Rear Right View
Kawasaki KLX 230 Rear View
KAWASAKI KLX 230

Exp. Launch on 17 Dec 2024
2.7 Lakhs* OnwardsExpected price
About Kawasaki KLX 230

KLX 230 Launch DateThe Kawasaki KLX 230

Kawasaki KLX 230 Specifications and Features

Max Power18.1 PS @ 8000 rpm
Mobile ConnectivityBluetooth
HeadlightLED
Engine233 cc
Kawasaki KLX 230 FAQs

The Kawasaki KLX 230 is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 2.7 Lakhs.
The Kawasaki KLX 230 is expected to launch on 17th Dec 2024, introducing a new addition to the 233 cc segment.
The Kawasaki KLX 230 features a 233 cc engine delivering a powerful 18.1 PS @ 8000 rpm. It has a manual transmission.
The Kawasaki KLX 230 faces competition from the likes of undefined undefined and undefined undefined in the 233 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.