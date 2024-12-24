What is the on-road price of Kawasaki KLX 230 in Pune? The on-road price of Kawasaki KLX 230 STD in Pune is Rs. 4.12 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Kawasaki KLX 230 in Pune? The RTO charges for Kawasaki KLX 230 STD in Pune amount to Rs. 67,500, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Kawasaki KLX 230 in Pune? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Kawasaki KLX 230 in Pune is Rs. 8,359.