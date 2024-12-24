Kawasaki KLX 230 on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 4.12 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Kawasaki KLX 230 on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 4.12 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Kawasaki KLX 230 dealers and showrooms in Pune for best offers.
Kawasaki KLX 230 on road price breakup in Pune includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Kawasaki KLX 230 is mainly compared to Kawasaki KX65 which starts at Rs. 3.12 Lakhs in Pune, Kawasaki KLX 110RL which starts at Rs. 3.12 Lakhs in Pune and KTM 390 Enduro R starting at Rs. 3.5 Lakhs in Pune.
Variants On-Road Price Kawasaki KLX 230 STD ₹ 4.12 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price