Kawasaki KLX 230 Dual Sport motorcycle launched, priced at 3.30 lakh

India Kawasaki Motors (IKM) has launched the new KLX 230 dual-sport motorcycle priced at ₹3.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The locally assembled Kawasaki KLX 230 was unveiled in October this year and bookings opened then for a token of ₹5,000. Deliveries for the new dual sport offering are set to commence from 2025 onwards.

2025 Kawasaki KLX 230: What Is It?

The new Kawasaki KLX 230 is intended to maximise capability off-road while keeping the power-to-weight ratio at a minimum. This is the most expensive road-legal dual-sport motorcycle to go on sale in the country and gets minimal body panels to keep a low weight. Making it road-legal is the LED headlamp with a cowl, indicators, and an LCD instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity.

The 2025 Kawasaki KLX 230 weighs just 139 kg and gets minimal body panels to ensure better rideability in off-road conditions

2025 Kawasaki KLX 230: Design

The Kawasaki KLX 230 gets a high-mounted mudguard, a small 7.6-litre fuel tank, a flat seat, and a stubby tail section. The seat height measures a tall 880 mm, while the kerb weight stands at a light 139 kg. That said, Kawasaki India will offer a lower seat option for shorter riders. The dual-sport offering is available in two colours - Lime Green and Battle Grey.

2025 Kawasaki KLX 230: Powertrain

Powering the Kawasaki KLX 230 is a 233 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor tuned for 18.1 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 18.3 Nm at 6,400 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike is underpinned by a tubular steel frame with suspension duties handled by 37 mm telescopic front forks with 240 mm of travel, while the rear sports a preload adjustable link-type monoshock with 250 mm of travel. The India-spec KLX 230 rides on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked wheels wrapped in MRF tyres. The ground clearance stands at 265 mm. Braking performance comes from a 265 mm front disc and a 220 mm disc at the rear. The bike also gets switchable ABS.

2025 Kawasaki KLX 230: Rivals

The closest rival to the Kawasaki KLX 230 is the Hero XPulse 200 4V currently on sale and is priced between ₹1.51 lakh and ₹1.67 lakh (ex-showroom) depending on the variant. That said, the KLX 230 will see competition from the KTM 390 Enduro R which was recently showcased at India Bike Week 2024 and is expected to carry a similar price.

