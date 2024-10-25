HT Auto
Kawasaki KLX 230 vs Hero XPulse 200 4V: Spec comparison

Kawasaki KLX 230 vs Hero XPulse 200 4V: Spec comparison

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Oct 2024, 10:44 AM
  • On paper, the Kawasaki KLX 230 is more powerful than the Hero XPulse 200 4V.
Kawasaki KLX 230 Hero XPulse 200 4V
Kawasaki KLX 230 is a good 20 kg lighter than the Hero XPulse 200 4V.
Kawasaki KLX 230 Hero XPulse 200 4V
Kawasaki KLX 230 is a good 20 kg lighter than the Hero XPulse 200 4V.

Kawasaki has recently introduced the highly awaited KLX 230 dual-sport motorcycle in India. Given its engine displacement and intended use, the KLX might not be a direct rival to the Hero Xpulse 200 4V. However, people might still be interested in how both these models fair against each other.

Kawasaki KLX 230 vs Hero XPulse 200 4V: Design

The KLX 230 gets a proper dual-sport look with its slim design, tall seat height a slim headlamp design and a beak-like front mudguard. Then there is the XPulse 200 4V which comes with an LED headlamp, a beak-like front mudguard, knuckle guards and LED Daytime Running Lamps. Overall, the XPulse 200 4V does look like an off-roader.

Kawasaki KLX 230 vs Hero XPulse 200 4V: Engine

The KLX 230 is equipped with a larger 233 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that generates 17.5 bhp and 18.3 Nm of torque. It features a six-speed transmission system. In contrast, the Xpulse 200 is powered by a 199.6 cc, air-cooled engine that delivers a higher output of 18.9 bhp, although it produces slightly lower torque at 17.35 Nm. This model utilizes a 5-speed gearbox.

(Read more: 2024 Kawasaki Vulcan S launched in India with new colour, priced at 7.10 lakh)

Kawasaki KLX 230 vs Hero XPulse 200 4V: Hardware

The KLX 230 features a steel perimeter frame, which is recognized for its superior performance in off-road conditions compared to the diamond-type chassis of the XPulse. Both motorcycles are fitted with telescopic forks and a monoshock; however, the KLX offers greater suspension travel, measuring 240 mm in the front and 250 mm in the rear, in contrast to the XPulse's 250 mm front and 220 mm rear travel. Regarding braking systems, the XPulse is equipped with a larger front disc brake at 276 mm, while the KLX has a 265 mm disc. The rear rotor size remains consistent at 220 mm for both models.

First Published Date: 25 Oct 2024, 09:59 AM IST
TAGS: Hero Hero MotoCorp XPulse 200 4V Kawasaki Kawasaki India KLX 230

