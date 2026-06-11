Kawasaki KLX 230 deliveries begin in India: Lightweight dual-sport reaches customers
- Kawasaki has started deliveries of the MY26 KLX 230 in India, bringing its lightweight dual-sport motorcycle to customers across the country. Locally assembled in India, it takes on the Hero XPulse 200 4V in the growing adventure motorcycle segment.
Kawasaki has officially commenced deliveries of the KLX 230 in India, marking the arrival of one of the few purpose-built road-legal dual-sport motorcycles available in the country. The MY26 model is aimed at riders looking for a machine that can handle both daily commuting and off-road adventures with equal ease.
Locally assembled for competitive pricing
The Kawasaki KLX 230 is locally assembled in India rather than being brought in as a completely built unit. This approach helps reduce costs and shorten delivery timelines while allowing Kawasaki to position the motorcycle more competitively in a niche segment that has very few offerings.
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Designed as a road-legal dual-sport, the KLX 230 combines practical on-road usability with hardware that is capable of tackling rough trails and challenging terrain.
233cc engine with 6-speed gearbox
Powering the KLX 230 is a 233cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that develops 18.1 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 18.3 Nm of peak torque at 6,400 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.
The powertrain has been tuned to offer strong low-end and mid-range performance, making it suitable for technical off-road riding while remaining easy to manage during highway cruising.
Also Read : Kawasaki halts bookings for MY26 KLX 230 in India
Built for serious off-road use
A key highlight of the KLX 230 is its lightweight construction. With a kerb weight of just 139 kg, the motorcycle is expected to feel agile and manageable across varied terrain.
The bike is underpinned by a tubular steel frame and features 37 mm telescopic front forks offering 240 mm of travel. At the rear, it gets a preload-adjustable link-type monoshock with 250 mm of suspension travel.
It rides on a 21-inch front wheel and an 18-inch rear wheel wrapped in locally sourced MRF tyres, while generous ground clearance of 265 mm should allow riders to tackle obstacles with confidence.
Braking duties are handled by a 265 mm front disc and a 220 mm rear disc. The motorcycle also comes equipped with switchable ABS, allowing riders to disable the rear ABS when venturing off-road for better control on loose surfaces.
Colours and rivals
The MY26 Kawasaki KLX 230 is offered in two colour options: Lime Green and Battle Grey.
In the Indian market, the KLX 230 enters a segment with limited competition. Its closest rival is the Hero XPulse 200 4V, which has largely dominated the affordable dual-sport category.
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