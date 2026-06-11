Kawasaki KLX 230 deliveries begin in India: Lightweight dual-sport reaches customers

Kawasaki has officially commenced deliveries of the KLX 230 in India, marking the arrival of one of the few purpose-built road-legal dual-sport motorcycles available in the country. The MY26 model is aimed at riders looking for a machine that can handle both daily commuting and off-road adventures with equal ease.

Locally assembled for competitive pricing

The Kawasaki KLX 230 is locally assembled in India rather than being brought in as a completely built unit. This approach helps reduce costs and shorten delivery timelines while allowing Kawasaki to position the motorcycle more competitively in a niche segment that has very few offerings.

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Designed as a road-legal dual-sport, the KLX 230 combines practical on-road usability with hardware that is capable of tackling rough trails and challenging terrain.

233cc engine with 6-speed gearbox

Powering the KLX 230 is a 233cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that develops 18.1 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 18.3 Nm of peak torque at 6,400 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

The powertrain has been tuned to offer strong low-end and mid-range performance, making it suitable for technical off-road riding while remaining easy to manage during highway cruising.

Also Read : Kawasaki halts bookings for MY26 KLX 230 in India

Built for serious off-road use

A key highlight of the KLX 230 is its lightweight construction. With a kerb weight of just 139 kg, the motorcycle is expected to feel agile and manageable across varied terrain.

The bike is underpinned by a tubular steel frame and features 37 mm telescopic front forks offering 240 mm of travel. At the rear, it gets a preload-adjustable link-type monoshock with 250 mm of suspension travel.

It rides on a 21-inch front wheel and an 18-inch rear wheel wrapped in locally sourced MRF tyres, while generous ground clearance of 265 mm should allow riders to tackle obstacles with confidence.

Braking duties are handled by a 265 mm front disc and a 220 mm rear disc. The motorcycle also comes equipped with switchable ABS, allowing riders to disable the rear ABS when venturing off-road for better control on loose surfaces.

Colours and rivals

The MY26 Kawasaki KLX 230 is offered in two colour options: Lime Green and Battle Grey.

In the Indian market, the KLX 230 enters a segment with limited competition. Its closest rival is the Hero XPulse 200 4V, which has largely dominated the affordable dual-sport category.

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