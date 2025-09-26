MY26 Kawasaki KLX 230 production begins; Deliveries expected to start soon

Kawasaki India has announced the commencement of production of MY26 KLX 230 series bikes in India. The locally built models are expected to reach customers soon, with the company confirming that deliveries of booked units will begin in the coming weeks.

One of the biggest talking points around the KLX 230 is its revised pricing. Initially launched at ₹3.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the motorcycle is now available at ₹1.99 lakh, a cut of ₹1.30 lakh. By placing the KLX 230 under the ₹2 lakh mark, Kawasaki has placed its dual-sport directly against the Hero Xpulse 210, which has long dominated the affordable adventure and off-road space. This price shift marks the first time Kawasaki has brought one of its off-road capable motorcycles within the reach of a wider enthusiast audience in India.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Kawasaki KLX 230 233 cc 233 cc 40 kmpl 40 kmpl ₹ 1.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kawasaki KLX 110RL 112 cc 112 cc 20 kmpl 20 kmpl ₹ 3.12 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kawasaki KX65 64 cc 64 cc 30 kmpl 30 kmpl ₹ 3.12 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Yamaha Lander 250 249 cc 249 cc ₹ 1.70 - 1.80 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Triumph Scrambler 400 XC 398 cc 398 cc 27 kmpl 27 kmpl ₹ 2.94 Lakhs Compare View Offers Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 155 cc 155 cc 56.87 kmpl 56.87 kmpl ₹ 1.70 Lakhs Compare View Offers

MY26 Kawasaki KLX 230: Engine and mechanical updates

The KLX 230 retains its 233 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine, producing about 18.7 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 19 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm, mated to a six-speed gearbox. While the powertrain remains unchanged, Kawasaki has made small but notable adjustments. The MY26 update introduces revised suspension geometry, trimming wheel travel slightly, and replaces the dual-channel ABS system with a single-channel setup. According to the brand, this change is intended to better suit off-road conditions, where riders often prefer a simpler braking system that allows more control on loose terrain.

MY26 Kawasaki KLX 230: Design and features

Visually, the KLX 230 continues to embrace its lean dual-sport character. It features a slim frame, upright ergonomics, and a flat single-piece seat designed for ease of movement while riding trails. The motorcycle is equipped with LED lighting and a digital LCD cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, making it modern while keeping weight minimal. For 2026, Kawasaki is offering two distinct colour choices—its trademark Lime Green and a more subdued Battle Grey.

MY26 Kawasaki KLX 230: Role of localisation

The key to the dramatic price reduction lies in Kawasaki’s decision to localise production. By assembling the KLX 230 in India, the company has been able to cut down import costs and offer a more competitive price point. This approach is also expected to shorten delivery timelines and improve after-sales support, as more parts and service expertise are now available locally.

MY26 Kawasaki KLX 230: A new rival in the segment

By entering the sub- ₹2 lakh bracket, Kawasaki has created a new challenger in a market long dominated by Hero. The KLX 230, with its reliable engine, trail-friendly ergonomics, and now a competitive price tag, is expected to appeal to riders who want an upgrade from commuter motorcycles but are not ready to step into the premium adventure category.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: