Kawasaki KLX 230 on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 3.66 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Kawasaki KLX 230 on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 3.66 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Kawasaki KLX 230 dealers and showrooms in Ahmedabad for best offers.
Kawasaki KLX 230 on road price breakup in Ahmedabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Kawasaki KLX 230 is mainly compared to Kawasaki KX65 which starts at Rs. 3.12 Lakhs in Ahmedabad, Kawasaki KLX 110RL which starts at Rs. 3.12 Lakhs in Ahmedabad and KTM 390 Enduro R starting at Rs. 3.5 Lakhs in Ahmedabad.
Variants On-Road Price Kawasaki KLX 230 STD ₹ 3.66 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price