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Portronics Vayu Nano compact tyre inflator launched in India at 2,999

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 24 May 2026, 09:25 am
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  • Portronics has launched the Vayu Nano portable inflator in India, featuring 120 PSI output, cordless operation, and digital controls.

Portronics Vayu Nano
Portronics Vayu Nano portable inflator has been launched in India with cordless operation and a launch price of ₹2,999.
Portronics Vayu Nano
Portronics Vayu Nano portable inflator has been launched in India with cordless operation and a launch price of ₹2,999.
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Portronics has introduced the Vayu Nano portable tyre inflator in India at a special launch price of 2,999. The compact cordless inflator is aimed at motorcycle riders, cyclists and commuters looking for an easy-to-carry emergency inflation device. The product carries an MRP of 4,999 and is available on the company’s official website, as well as on Amazon, Flipkart, and in offline retail stores.

The Vayu Nano comes with a 12-month warranty and supports inflation for motorcycle tyres, bicycle tyres, sports balls and other inflatable accessories.

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Portronics Vayu Nano: Compact inflator

The new inflator is capable of delivering up to 120 PSI pressure output. According to Portronics, it can support motorcycle tyres requiring up to 45 PSI and bicycle tyres up to 35 PSI. The company also says the device can inflate tyres from 0-35 PSI in under five minutes.

Portronics has equipped the Vayu Nano with a digital pressure display that shows readings in both PSI and BAR units. Users can choose between preset inflation modes or manually adjust pressure levels through a custom mode.

Portronics Vayu Nano: Safety features

Dual 600mAh rechargeable batteries power the Vayu Nano and support Type-C fast charging. Since the inflator works wirelessly, users can carry it easily during daily commutes or long-distance rides without depending on an external power source during operation.

To improve safety, the inflator includes an automatic shut-off function that stops air filling once the selected pressure level is reached. This helps avoid overinflation.

Also Read : Portronics Torque X portable pressure washer launched at 5,099

Portronics Vayu Nano: Designed for travel and emergencies

Portronics has given the inflator a lightweight design with a matte black finish and compact dimensions for easier storage inside backpacks, scooter compartments or riding gear. A 7.5cm air hose is included for tyre access.

The device also gets an integrated LED light with SOS mode, which could be useful during roadside emergencies or nighttime use. Multiple nozzle attachments are bundled with the product for inflating sports equipment and other compatible accessories.

The Vayu Nano joins the growing list of compact travel accessories in India as demand for portable emergency tools continues to rise among two-wheeler owners and touring riders.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 24 May 2026, 09:25 am IST
TAGS: portronics vayu nano portronics vayu nano

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