Nano EV Launch Date

The Tata Nano EV launch date is yet to be announced.

Nano EV Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹ 6 - 9 Lakhs* .

Nano EV Seating Capacity

The Tata Nano EV is expected to be a 4 Seater model.

Nano EV Rivals

MG Comet EV is sought to be a major rival to Tata Nano EV .