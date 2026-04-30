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Cars & Bikes Auto News Tata Ev, Chargezone Launch 720 Kw Ev Charging Hub On Mumbai Pune Expressway

Tata EV, ChargeZone launch 720 kW EV charging hub on Mumbai-Pune expressway

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 30 Apr 2026, 12:10 pm
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ChargeZone and Tata.ev launched a 720 kW mega charging hub at Khalapur. This 75th co-branded station charges 10 EVs simultaneously, offering Tata.ev users exclusive 25% discounts.

ChargeZone x Tata.ev Khalapur Mega Charging Hub
ChargeZone x Tata.ev Khalapur 720 kW Mega Charging Hub
ChargeZone x Tata.ev Khalapur Mega Charging Hub
ChargeZone x Tata.ev Khalapur 720 kW Mega Charging Hub
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ChargeZone, announced the launch of a co-branded charging hub in partnership with Tata.ev at Khalapur, located at the food mall on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway. Launched in 2025, Tata.ev mega charging hubs are a strategic initiative by Tata.ev to strengthen India’s EV charging ecosystem by energising highways and urban hotspots with high‑speed, easy‑to‑access, and reliable charging solutions.

Speaking on the occasion, Kartikey Hariyani, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, ChargeZone, said, Highway charging is the backbone of intercity electrification, and that backbone needs to be built at scale and built right. The launch of the mega charging hub at Khalapur marks a significant milestone in our journey to build a high-power, future-ready EV charging network across India. With a 720 kW capacity, this installation sets a new benchmark for public charging infrastructure in the country."

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ChargeZone & Tata.ev Mega Charging Hub: Infrastructure

The 720 kW Khalapur hub is the latest and 75th co-branded initiative between ChargeZone and Tata.ev. The collaboration between the two companies aims to deploy over 100 mega charging hubs across national highways, bridging infrastructure gaps in intercity EV travel and supporting the sustained growth of EV adoption in India. The companies state that this mega charging hub is one of India's most powerful public charging installations, enabling up to 10 EVs to charge simultaneously.

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The hub features five dispensers with 10 charging points, delivering up to 360 kW in Boost Mode for ultra-fast charging. Notably, Tata.ev customers can additionally avail an exclusive discount of up to 25% at this station. The Tata.ev product portfolio currently includes Tiago.ev, Tigor.ev, Punch.ev, Nexon.ev, Curvv.ev and Harrier.ev.

Commenting on the launch of the latest ChargeZone x Tata.ev co-branded mega charging hub, Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said, “As leaders of India’s four-wheeler electric revolution, at Tata.ev, we are striving to co-create a charging network that is fast, reliable, and accessible. With over 200 active Tata.ev mega charging hubs live across the country, the launch of this new hub with ChargeZone at the Khalapur Food Mall marks a key milestone."

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First Published Date: 30 Apr 2026, 12:07 pm IST

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