Volkswagen ID.Polo revealed as electric hatchback, GTI version confirmed

Volkswagen has unveiled the new ID.Polo, transforming one of its best-known hatchback nameplates into a fully electric model. Pre-sales of the Volkswagen ID.Polo will begin in the international markets from the end of April. A GTI performance version has also been confirmed for launch in 2027.

Volkswagen ID. Polo: Electric: Powertrain options

The VW ID. Polo will launch with three standard power outputs: 114 bhp, 133 bhp and 208 bhp. The ID. Polo GTI will produce 223 bhp.

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Two battery packs will be available. Entry versions use a 37 kWh battery with a claimed range of up to 329 km. Higher-output variants receive a 52 kWh pack offering up to 454 km.

DC fast charging is standard across the range. The smaller battery supports up to 90 kW charging, while the larger pack can charge at up to 105 kW.

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Volkswagen ID. Polo: Practicality

Built on the MEB+ electric platform, the ID. Polo benefits from compact drive components that free up additional interior space. Volkswagen says occupants get 19 mm more cabin room, with gains particularly noticeable for rear passengers. Interior width and headroom have also increased.

Boot capacity rises to 441 litres, up from 351 litres in the standard Polo. With the rear seats folded, cargo space expands to 1,243 litres, compared with 1,125 litres in the petrol model.

The ID. Polo measures 4,053 mm in length and has a 2,600 mm wheelbase, while retaining five-seat practicality.

Volkswagen ID. Polo: Cabin and interior

Volkswagen has redesigned the dashboard with a horizontal layout focused on usability. A 10-inch Digital Cockpit and 13-inch central touchscreen are aligned on the same visual axis for easier viewing.

The digital cluster includes a “retro display" mode inspired by later first-generation Golf models. It shows a classic-style speedometer and a power meter replacing a traditional rev counter.

Physical buttons remain for key controls. Climate functions are placed on a dedicated control strip, while the multifunction steering wheel gets clearly separated button panels for driver assistance, audio and display settings.

The Volkswagen ID.Polo gains a roomier electric platform, larger boot and modern cabin while keeping its compact hatchback footprint.

Volkswagen ID. Polo: Features and sustainability focus

Higher trims add matrix LED headlamps, ambient lighting, heated seats and two-zone climate control. Options include a Harman Kardon audio system, panoramic roof and 12-way electrically adjustable massage seats.

Volkswagen says many cabin materials are sustainably sourced. Seat fabrics, carpets and roof lining use recycled PET-based materials, while higher-spec seats use SEAQUAL yarn made partly from recovered marine plastic.

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Volkswagen ID. Polo: New technology and towing ability

The ID. Polo introduces Connected Travel Assist, capable of reacting to traffic lights and braking automatically for a red signal within system limits. One-pedal driving is standard.

Vehicle-to-Load allows the battery to power external devices up to 3.6 kW. Depending on the version, towing capacity reaches 1,200 kg on an 8 per cent gradient.

Volkswagen ID. Polo: Pricing and position

In Germany, the entry-level ID. Polo Trend starts from €24,995, equal to roughly ₹22.4 lakh at current exchange rates.

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