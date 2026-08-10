PriceSpecs & FeaturesRangeUser ReviewsColoursImages
1/5

POLARITY SMART Executive

₹38,000 - 1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
3.5
1
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Compare
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants

Polarity Smart Executive Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    80 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    80 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    2 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    0.2 - 0.4 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    2.5 kW
View All Executive SpecsView specs icon

Polarity Smart Executive Variants

Polarity Smart Executive price starts at ₹ 38,000 and goes up to ₹ 1.05 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Polarity Smart Executive comes in 3 variants. Polarity Smart Executive's top variant is E3K.
3 Variants Available
Executive E1K
₹38,000*
40 kmph
80 km
Executive E2K
₹65,000*
60 kmph
80 km
Executive E3K
₹1.05 Lakhs*
80 kmph
80 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Polarity Smart Executive Latest Updates

Calendar icon22 Jul 2026
Amid confusion over ethanol-blended fuel, electric vehicles (EVs) emerge as a sustainable, cost-effective long-term option.Read Full Story
Calendar icon7 May 2026
The Indian EV industry saw strong sales in April 2027, with Tata Motors and TVS leading passenger and two-wheeler markets.Read Full Story

Polarity Smart Executive Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Executive.
Polarity Smart Executive
Geliose Hope
VS
Polarity Smart ExecutiveSelect model
Geliose HopeSelect model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Preferred Banner

Polarity Smart Executive comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Polarity Smart Executive
Polarity Smart Executive image
Rs. 38,000Onwards
3.51
55 kgDiscDiscSpoke80 km-2.5 kW
Kinetic Green e-LunaKinetic Green e-Luna imageRs. 69,990Onwards
4.93
96 kgDrumDrumAlloy110-140 km4 Hours2.2 kWExecutiveVSe-Luna
Geliose HopeGeliose Hope imageRs. 46,999Onwards--DrumDrumSpoke50 km3 Hours 12 Minutes250 WExecutiveVSHope
Essel Energy GET 1Essel Energy GET 1 imageRs. 37,500Onwards-39 kgDrumDrumAlloy40-50 km6-7 Hours250 WExecutiveVSGET 1
Detel EV VeeruDetel EV Veeru imageRs. 70,000Onwards-83 kgDrumDrumSteel100 km3-4 Hours250 WExecutiveVSVeeru
Polarity Smart SportPolarity Smart Sport imageRs. 40,000Onwards-55 kgDiscDrumAlloy80 km-3000 WExecutiveVSSport

EV Travel Cost Calculator

Estimate how much you can save by switching to an Electric Vehicle. Calculate yours by using this tool.
Polarity Smart Executive
TVS XL100
VS
Selected Electric Bike
Polarity Smart ExecutiveSelect model
Select Petrol Bike
TVS XL100Select model
 km
100 km4000 km
 / kWh
₹4 / kWh₹30 / kWh

Polarity Smart Executive Images

Polarity Smart Executive Image 1
Polarity Smart Executive Image 2
Polarity Smart Executive Image 3
Polarity Smart Executive Image 4
Polarity Smart Executive Image 5

Polarity Smart Executive Colours

Polarity Smart Executive is available in the 3 Colours in India.

Grey
Sandstone
Slate Grey
Grey

Polarity Smart Executive Alternatives

Kinetic Green e-Luna

Kinetic Green e-Luna

69,990 - 82,490
Executivevse-Luna
Geliose Hope

Geliose Hope

46,999
ExecutivevsHope
Essel Energy GET 1

Essel Energy GET 1

37,500 - 41,500
ExecutivevsGET 1
Detel EV Veeru

Detel EV Veeru

70,000
ExecutivevsVeeru
Polarity Smart Sport

Polarity Smart Sport

40,000 - 1.1 Lakhs
ExecutivevsSport
Fidato Evtech Loder

Fidato Evtech Loder

83,490
ExecutivevsLoder

Polarity Smart Executive User Reviews & Ratings

4Engine & Performance
4Features
4Safety
3Design
3Value For Money
3Comfort
Write a Review

User Reviews

Good e bike for students
It’s a good e-cycle, but it could be more stylish and feature-rich. Adding an app for easier access would be great, and a removable battery would help reduce weight and improve convenience.
By: Ranjan kumar (Apr 10, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Read all ReviewsRead Arrow

News

5 electric cars I would buy if I was upgrading from the first-gen Tiago EV
5 electric cars I would buy if I was upgrading from the first-gen Tiago EV
10 Aug 2026
Ravi Tamta’s HAPIDA SKYNeX prototype was test-flown on open ground in Almora as an early step in the project’s development.
Inventor tests single-seat electric flying vehicle prototype in Uttarakhand
10 Aug 2026
Triumph Speed 400 commands a premium price over the Royal Enfield Hunter 350.
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Triumph Speed 400: Monthly EMI comparison
10 Aug 2026
Hyundai Motor India is expanding Bluelink technology and software-defined vehicle capabilities.
Hyundai Motor India crosses 8 lakh connected cars, targets 10 lakh by 2027
10 Aug 2026
Ducati will offer the Monster in two trims. - Monster and Monster+.
2026 Ducati Monster launched in India at 13.99 lakh
10 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Polarity Smart Executive Specifications and Features

Max Power2.5 kW
Body TypeMoped
Battery Capacity0.2-0.4 kWh
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
HeadlightYes
Range80 km
Charging Time2 Hours
Max Speed80 kmph
View all Executive specs and features

Popular Polarity Smart Bikes

  • Popular
View all  Polarity Smart Bikes

Top Electric Bikes

Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

₹1.17 - 1.8 Lakhs
TVS iQube

TVS iQube

₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Ampere Magnus Grand
BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
Revolt Motors RV400

Revolt Motors RV400

₹1.4 Lakhs Onwards
View allPopular Electric Bikes

Popular Moped Bikes

Detel EV Veeru

Detel EV Veeru

70,000
Veeru Price in Delhi
Essel Energy GET 1

Essel Energy GET 1

37,500 - 41,500
GET 1 Price in Delhi
Fidato Evtech Loder

Fidato Evtech Loder

83,490
Loder Price in Delhi
Geliose Hope

Geliose Hope

46,999
Hope Price in Delhi
Hayasa Nirbhar

Hayasa Nirbhar

65,550
Nirbhar Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Moped Bikes

view all specs and features
HomeNew BikesPolarity Smart BikesPolarity Smart Executive