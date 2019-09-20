Best Polarity Smart Bikes

In India, there are 2 Polarity Smart Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Polarity Smart Sport, Polarity Smart Executive, Polarity Smart Sport, Polarity Smart Executive. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 38,000. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best Polarity Smart Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
Polarity Smart Sport ₹ 40,000 - 1.1 Lakhs
Polarity Smart Executive ₹ 38,000 - 1.05 Lakhs
Polarity Smart Sport ₹ 40,000 - 1.1 Lakhs
Polarity Smart Executive ₹ 38,000 - 1.05 Lakhs

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Polarity Smart Sport Front Left View
1/5

Polarity Smart Sport

₹40,000 - 1.1 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
0.4 kWh
Speed
100 Kmph
Range
80 km
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Polarity Smart Executive Front Left View
1/5

Polarity Smart Executive

3.0
1
₹38,000 - 1.05 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
0.4 kWh
Speed
80 kmph
Range
80 km
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

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