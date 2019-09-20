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ExecutivePriceRangeSpecifications
Polarity Smart Executive Front Left View
1/5
Polarity Smart Executive Front Right View
2/5
Polarity Smart Executive Left View
3/5
Polarity Smart Executive Right View
4/5
Polarity Smart Executive Tyre View
5/5

Polarity Smart Executive E2K

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68,626*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Executive E2K

Executive E2K Prices

The Executive E2K, is priced at ₹68,626 (ex-showroom).

Executive E2K Range

The Executive E2K offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Executive E2K Colours

The Executive E2K is available in 3 colour options: Grey, Sandstone, Slate Grey.

Executive E2K Battery & Range

Executive E2K vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Executive E2K include the Kinetic Green e-Luna priced between ₹69.99 Thousands - 82.49 Thousands and the Geliose Hope priced ₹47 Thousands.

Executive E2K Specs & Features

The Executive E2K has Display and Low Battery Indicator.

Polarity Smart Executive E2K Price

Executive E2K

₹ 68,626*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
65,000
Insurance
3,626
On-Road Price in Delhi
68,626
EMI@1,475/mo
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Polarity Smart Executive E2K Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Kerb Weight
55 kg

Tyres and Brakes

Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tube

Mileage and Performance

Range
80 km
Max Speed
60 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
1.5 kW
Drive Type
Hub Motor, Chain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric

Features and Safety

Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Display
Yes

Charging

Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Warranty
3 Years
Battery Capacity
0.25 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
Polarity Smart Executive E2K EMI
EMI1,328 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
61,763
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
61,763
Interest Amount
17,889
Payable Amount
79,652

Polarity Smart Executive other Variants

Executive E1K

₹ 41,082*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
38,000
Insurance
3,082
On-Road Price in Delhi
41,082
EMI@883/mo
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Executive E3K

₹1.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,05,000
Insurance
4,340
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,09,340
EMI@2,350/mo
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View breakup

Polarity Smart Executive Alternatives

Kinetic Green e-Luna

Kinetic Green e-Luna

69,990 - 82,490
Executivevse-Luna
Geliose Hope

Geliose Hope

46,999
ExecutivevsHope
Essel Energy GET 1

Essel Energy GET 1

37,500 - 41,500
ExecutivevsGET 1
Detel EV Veeru

Detel EV Veeru

70,000
ExecutivevsVeeru
Polarity Smart Sport

Polarity Smart Sport

40,000 - 1.1 Lakhs
ExecutivevsSport
Fidato Evtech Loder

Fidato Evtech Loder

83,490
ExecutivevsLoder

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