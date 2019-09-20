The Executive E2K, is priced at ₹68,626 (ex-showroom).
The Executive E2K offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Executive E2K is available in 3 colour options: Grey, Sandstone, Slate Grey.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Executive E2K include the Kinetic Green e-Luna priced between ₹69.99 Thousands - 82.49 Thousands and the Geliose Hope priced ₹47 Thousands.
The Executive E2K has Display and Low Battery Indicator.