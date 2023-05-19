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PraiseProPriceRangeSpecifications
Okinawa PraisePro Front Right View
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Okinawa PraisePro Front View
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Okinawa PraisePro Left View
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Okinawa PraisePro Rear View
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Okinawa PraisePro Right View
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Okinawa PraisePro Footspace View
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Okinawa PraisePro STD

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88,279*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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PraisePro STD

PraisePro STD Prices

The PraisePro STD, is priced at ₹88,279 (ex-showroom).

PraisePro STD Range

The PraisePro STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

PraisePro STD Colours

The PraisePro STD is available in 3 colour options: Glossy Blue Black, Glossy Red Black, Glossy Sparkle Black.

PraisePro STD Battery & Range

PraisePro STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the PraisePro STD include the Ampere Magnus Neo priced between ₹87 Thousands - 90 Thousands and the PURE EV Epluto 7G priced between ₹80.8 Thousands - 97.5 Thousands.

PraisePro STD Specs & Features

The PraisePro STD has Low Battery Indicator, Anti Theft Alarm, Battery Portability, Hub Motor, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Charging at Home.

Okinawa PraisePro STD Price

PraisePro STD

₹ 88,279*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
84,443
Insurance
3,836
On-Road Price in Delhi
88,279
EMI@1,897/mo
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Okinawa PraisePro STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
1970 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm
Height
1165 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm
Width
745 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
E-ABS
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/90-12
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Range
81 km
Max Speed
56 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
2.5 kW
No Of Batteries
1
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
1000 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Stylish Graphics
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic
Rear Suspension
Double shocker with dual tube technology

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery IP Rating
IP65
Battery Warranty
3 Years
Battery Capacity
2.08 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
OTA Battery Updates
No
Motor Type
BLDC
Tail Light
LED
Battery Portability
Yes
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion
Hub Motor
Yes

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Eco and Sport
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
7 Degree
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
7 L
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Road Side Assistance
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
2-3 Hours
Charging at Home
Yes
Okinawa PraisePro STD EMI
EMI1,708 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
79,451
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
79,451
Interest Amount
23,012
Payable Amount
1,02,463

Okinawa PraisePro Alternatives

Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
PraiseProvsMagnus Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
+1
PraiseProvsEpluto 7G
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

1.18 Lakhs
PraiseProvsEpluto 7G Max
PURE EV ETrance Neo

PURE EV ETrance Neo

79,699 - 1.06 Lakhs
+1
PraiseProvsETrance Neo
TVS Orbiter

TVS Orbiter

88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
+1
PraiseProvsOrbiter
Honda QC1

Honda QC1

90,000
PraiseProvsQC1

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