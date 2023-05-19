The PraisePro STD, is priced at ₹88,279 (ex-showroom).
The PraisePro STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The PraisePro STD is available in 3 colour options: Glossy Blue Black, Glossy Red Black, Glossy Sparkle Black.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the PraisePro STD include the Ampere Magnus Neo priced between ₹87 Thousands - 90 Thousands and the PURE EV Epluto 7G priced between ₹80.8 Thousands - 97.5 Thousands.
The PraisePro STD has Low Battery Indicator, Anti Theft Alarm, Battery Portability, Hub Motor, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Charging at Home.