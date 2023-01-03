HT Auto
Polarity Smart Executive Specifications

Polarity Smart Executive starting price is Rs. 38,000 in India. Polarity Smart Executive is available in 3 variant and
38,000 - 1.05 Lakhs*
Polarity Smart Executive Specs

Polarity Smart Executive comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Executive starts at Rs. 38,000 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Polarity Smart Executive sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market.

Polarity Smart Executive Specifications and Features

E3K
Kerb Weight
55 kg
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tube
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Only
Motor Type
BLDC
Motor Power
2500 W
Drive Type
Hub motor
Range
80 km/charge
Max Speed
80 kmph
Body Type
Electric Bikes
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
ABS
No
Tripmeter
Digital
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
GPS, Fast Charger (Optional) - 2 Hours , Bluetooth
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Battery Capacity
80 V, 5 A
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium-ion

Polarity Smart Executive Variants & Price List

Polarity Smart Executive price starts at ₹ 38,000 and goes upto ₹ 1.05 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Polarity Smart Executive comes in 3 variants. Polarity Smart Executive top variant price is ₹ 1.05 Lakhs.

E1K
38,000*
1000 W
E2K
65,000*
1500 W
E3K
1.05 Lakhs*
2500 W
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

