Polarity Smart Executive comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Executive starts at Rs. 38,000 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Polarity Smart Executive sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market.
₹38,000*
1000 W
₹65,000*
1500 W
₹1.05 Lakhs*
2500 W