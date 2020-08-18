Electric Adjustable Seats
No
Folding Table In The Rear
No
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Yes
Electronic Multi Tripmeter
Yes
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Additional Features
Classique Satin Chrome Finish Dashboard Layout, Metal Finish Inside Door Handles, Flat Bottom Steering Wheel, 17.78cm TFT Digital Instrument Cluster, Mood Lighting (Driver & Co-Driver Side Footwell), Mood Lighting (Dashboard Island), Full Fabric Seat 3D Embossed Upholstery, 15 Litre Cooled Glove Box with Illumination, Retractable Tray in Glove Box, Rear Parcel Tray, Umbrella Holder in Front Doors, Sunglass Holder, Magazine Pockets (Front & Rear Doors), Driver Footrest, Knitted Roof Liner
Outside Temperature Display
No
Pretensioners And Force Limiter Seatbelts
Yes
Passenger Side Rear View Mirror
Yes
Day Night Rear View Mirror
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
No
Advance Safety Features
ALFA Architecture Construction, Advanced ABS 9.3 with EBD Coner Stability Control, Reverse Parking Camera with Dynamic Guideways, Voice Alerts (Door Open For All Doors), Drive Mode Engaged, Seat Belt Reminder, Tailgate Open, Front Fog Lights with Cornering Function, Headlamp Leveling, Smart Rear Wiper and Wash System, Anti-glare IRVM, Drive Away Locking, Perimetric Alarm System, Automatic Door Re-Locking (If No Entry for 30 ), Key Lockout Protection, Front Seat Belt with Load Limiter, Dual Horn
Isofix Child Seat Mounts
Yes
Follow Me Home Headlamps
Yes
Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
Yes
Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
Yes
Vehicle Stability Control System
Anti Lock Braking System
Yes
Adjustable Headlights
Yes
Tyre Type
Tubeless,Radial
Power Adjustable Exterior Rear View Mirror
Yes
Manually Adjustable Ext Rear View Mirror
No
Electric Folding Rear View Mirror
Yes
Outside Rear View Mirror Turn Indicators
No
Additional Features
Body Coloured Bumpers, Body Coloured Door Handles, C-Pillar Mounted Rear Door Handles, Piano Black ORVM with Chrome Accents, Shooting Comet - Beltline Highlight, R16 Dual Tone Laser Cut Alloy Wheels, Piano Black Applique on Tailgate and Spoiler, B Pillar Blackout Tape, Flat Type Front Wiper Blades
Accessory Power Outlet
Yes
One Touch Operating Power Window
Driver's Window
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Yes
Smart Access Card Entry
Yes
Rear Seat Centre Arm Rest
Yes
Bottle Holder
Front & Rear Door
Central Console Armrest
With Storage
Foldable Rear Seat
Bench Folding
Steering Wheel Gearshift Paddles
No
Height Adjustable Front Seat Belts
Yes
Low Fuel Warning Light
Yes
Engine Start Stop Button
Yes
Remote Fuel Lid Opener
Yes
Automatic Climate Control
Yes