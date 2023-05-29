Tata Altroz CNG: First Drive Review

Tata Motors has launched the CNG version of the Altroz, its third model with clean gas technology, at a starting price of ₹ 7.55 lakh. With a new CNG technology, the Altroz CNG promises to solve one of the biggest cons - the boot space. But is that enough to make Altroz a practical choice? Watch our first drive review.

Sabyasachi Dasgupta

| Updated on: By:Updated on:

Follow us on: