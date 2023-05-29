Tata Altroz CNG: First Drive Review
Tata Motors has launched the CNG version of the Altroz, its third model with clean gas technology, at a starting price of ₹7.55 lakh. With a new CNG technology, the Altroz CNG promises to solve one of the biggest cons - the boot space. But is that enough to make Altroz a practical choice? Watch our first drive review.
Also check these Cars
Find more Cars
Add to compare
Check latest offers
UPCOMING
₹8.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
First Published Date: 29 May 2023, 11:27 AM IST
TAGS: Altroz Altroz CNG Tata Motors
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Editor's Pick
Shop Now