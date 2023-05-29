HT Auto
Home Auto Videos Tata Altroz Cng: First Drive Review

Tata Altroz CNG: First Drive Review

Tata Motors has launched the CNG version of the Altroz, its third model with clean gas technology, at a starting price of 7.55 lakh. With a new CNG technology, the Altroz CNG promises to solve one of the biggest cons - the boot space. But is that enough to make Altroz a practical choice? Watch our first drive review.
By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 29 May 2023, 11:27 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Altroz (HT Auto photo)
Tata Altroz
₹5.44 - 9.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
It's Quiz Time ! Can you guess the Car brand taglines?
PLAY NOW
Tata Altroz Racer (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Racer
₹8.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
₹5.45 - 10.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
₹5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt
₹5.66 - 8.13 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
First Published Date: 29 May 2023, 11:27 AM IST
TAGS: Altroz Altroz CNG Tata Motors
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
13% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 755 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city