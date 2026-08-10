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TATA Altroz EV

Expected Launch: Yet to be announced
₹12 - 15 Lakhs*
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The 2026 Tata Altroz EV is one of the most anticipated electric hatchbacks in the Indian automotive market. Built on Tata Motors' versatile ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) platform and powered by signature Ziptron EV technology, the Altroz EV combines 5-star structural safety with eco-friendly mobility.

Designed for urban commuters and small families seeking an efficient, zero-emission hatchback, the 2026 model offers a clean design, modern cabin features, and practical electric performance.

2026 Tata Altroz EV Expected Price in India

The Tata Altroz EV is positioned to fill the gap between entry-level electric hatchbacks and mid-size electric SUVs. Based on current market listings, the expected price details are outlined below:

ParameterSpecification / Estimate
Expected Ex-Showroom Price 12.00 Lakh – 15.00 Lakh
Body Type5-Door Electric Hatchback
Seating Capacity5 Passengers
Fuel / Energy SourceAll-Electric (EV)
TransmissionSingle-Speed Automatic
Target CompetitorsCitroen eC3, MG Comet EV, Tata Punch EV

Battery Performance, Range, and Charging Capabilities

Underneath its aerodynamic body structure, the 2026 Tata Altroz EV utilises Tata’s proven high-voltage Ziptron powertrain architecture. This system is engineered to deliver consistent performance under varying temperature conditions while maximising energy recovery.

1. Battery Pack and Motor Output

  • Battery Capacity: Equipped with a 26 kWh high-density Lithium-ion battery pack.
  • Motor Performance: Powered by a permanent magnet synchronous motor delivering instant torque response and smooth acceleration tailored for stop-and-go city traffic.

2. Driving Range and Top Speed

  • Driving Range: Offers an estimated driving range of 306 km on a single full charge under standard test conditions, making it suitable for both daily commutes and weekend intercity travel.
  • Top Speed: Electronically capped at 120 kmph to optimise battery efficiency while maintaining adequate highway cruising capability.

3. Charging Infrastructure Integration

  • AC Standard Charging: A full charge using a conventional home AC wall-box charger takes approximately 8 hours, allowing for convenient overnight charging.
  • DC Fast Charging Capability: Supports fast charging stations to significantly reduce downtime during longer journeys.

Key Technical Specifications and Smart Features

The 2026 Tata Altroz EV brings together structural safety, occupant comfort, and EV-specific technological refinements.

Summary of Specifications

FeatureDetails
Engine / Motor TypePermanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
Battery Pack26 kWh Lithium-ion
Certified Driving Range306 km
Maximum Speed120 kmph
Charging Time (AC Home)Approximately 8 Hours
Drive ModesMulti-Drive Modes (Eco & City)
Regenerative BrakingMulti-Level Regenerative Braking

Exterior and Interior Feature Highlights

  • EV Styling Enhancements: Signature Teal Blue and signature electric accents, closed-off front grille, aero-optimised wheels, and sleek projector headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights.
  • Cabin Comfort and Space: A flat-floor design enabled by the ALFA platform, providing maximised legroom for rear passengers, premium upholstery, and multi-stage ambient cabin lighting.
  • Infotainment and Connectivity: Floating touchscreen display featuring smartphone connectivity, premium speaker setup, real-time battery status monitoring, and connected car telematics.
  • Safety Equipment: Dual front airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), reverse parking sensors with dynamic camera view, and ALFA platform safety framing.

Market Positioning and Value Proposition

The 2026 Tata Altroz EV stands out as a strong choice for buyers transitioning from internal combustion engine hatchbacks to electric vehicles. By placing a premium electric drivetrain inside a proven, spacious hatchback body, it delivers lower running costs, smooth dynamic handling, and high everyday practicality for Indian road conditions.

Tata Altroz EV Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    120 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    306 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    8 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    26 kWh
View All Altroz EV SpecsView specs icon

Tata Altroz EV Latest Updates

Calendar icon29 May 2026
The article compares three electric vehicles: MG Comet EV, Tata Punch EV, and Citroen eC3, detailing specifications and pricing.Read Full Story
Calendar icon2 Mar 2026
Tata and Hopcharge launch on-demand doorstep EV charging in Delhi NCR, offering various subscription plans for convenience.Read Full Story
Calendar icon10 Feb 2026
Delhi launched 272 new low-floor electric buses to enhance public transport, improve air quality, and ensure accessibility for all passengers.Read Full Story
Calendar icon10 Nov 2025
India's electric vehicle market grew significantly in October 2025, driven by strong sales in passenger and commercial segments.Read Full Story
Calendar icon25 May 2025
Tata Motors launches updated Altroz hatchback; plans for an electric version paused due to market crowding.Read Full Story

Tata Altroz EV Visual Comparison

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Tata Altroz EV
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Tata Altroz EV Images

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Tata Altroz EV Alternatives

Citroen eC3 [Old Generation]

Citroen eC3 [Old Generation]

12.76 - 13.56 Lakhs
View similar Cars

Tata Altroz EV Related News

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, May 25: Tata Altroz EV plan paused, Nissan GT-R to come back, new Maharashtra EV policy detailed
26 May 2025
Tata Altroz EV is one of the most hyped electric cars in India, which could be the first pure electric premium hatchback in India.
Tata Altroz EV plan paused for now. Here's why
25 May 2025
Maruti Suzuki eVX and Tata Altroz EV could be the two most appealing electric cars in India.
Maruti Suzuki eVX and Tata Altroz EV: Two most awaited electric cars in India
12 Jun 2023
Nexon EV is India's most selling passenger electric vehicle.&nbsp;
Tata Motors upcoming electric car: Is it longer-ranged Nexon EV or Altroz EV?
28 Apr 2022
Mahindra’s Global Pik Up takes the Scorpio N’s rugged DNA into a larger lifestyle pickup format with a dedicated cargo bed.
Mahindra Scorpio N Pick Up Live Launch And Latest Updates: Prices, Features, Variants, Colours, and Specs
14 Aug 2026
5 second-hand luxury sedans I would buy instead of a new premium SUV
5 second-hand luxury sedans I would buy instead of a new premium SUV
14 Aug 2026
With the latest crop of electric cars fundamentally flipping the script against diesel SUVs, switching to an EV for the highway is no longer a compromise, but an upgrade.
5 EVs I would choose over a diesel SUV for highway driving
14 Aug 2026
Koenigsegg CCGT1 megacar breaks cover, limited to only 70 units
Koenigsegg CCGT1 megacar breaks cover, limited to only 70 units
14 Aug 2026
Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift will come with a host of changes on the design front, while mechanically it could get a new turbo-petrol motor. (Representational image)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift to debut on September 5. Top 3 changes to expect
14 Aug 2026
View all
 Tata Altroz EV Related News

Tata Altroz EV Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity26 kWh
Body TypeHatchback
TransmissionAutomatic
Range306 km
Charging Time8 Hours
Max Speed 120 kmph

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