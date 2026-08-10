Tata Altroz EV Key Specs
- Speed120 kmph
- Range306 km
- Charging8 hrs
- Battery Capacity26 kWh
The 2026 Tata Altroz EV is one of the most anticipated electric hatchbacks in the Indian automotive market. Built on Tata Motors' versatile ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) platform and powered by signature Ziptron EV technology, the Altroz EV combines 5-star structural safety with eco-friendly mobility.
Designed for urban commuters and small families seeking an efficient, zero-emission hatchback, the 2026 model offers a clean design, modern cabin features, and practical electric performance.
The Tata Altroz EV is positioned to fill the gap between entry-level electric hatchbacks and mid-size electric SUVs. Based on current market listings, the expected price details are outlined below:
|Parameter
|Specification / Estimate
|Expected Ex-Showroom Price
|₹12.00 Lakh – ₹15.00 Lakh
|Body Type
|5-Door Electric Hatchback
|Seating Capacity
|5 Passengers
|Fuel / Energy Source
|All-Electric (EV)
|Transmission
|Single-Speed Automatic
|Target Competitors
|Citroen eC3, MG Comet EV, Tata Punch EV
Underneath its aerodynamic body structure, the 2026 Tata Altroz EV utilises Tata’s proven high-voltage Ziptron powertrain architecture. This system is engineered to deliver consistent performance under varying temperature conditions while maximising energy recovery.
The 2026 Tata Altroz EV brings together structural safety, occupant comfort, and EV-specific technological refinements.
Feature Details Engine / Motor Type Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Battery Pack 26 kWh Lithium-ion Certified Driving Range 306 km Maximum Speed 120 kmph Charging Time (AC Home) Approximately 8 Hours Drive Modes Multi-Drive Modes (Eco & City) Regenerative Braking Multi-Level Regenerative Braking
The 2026 Tata Altroz EV stands out as a strong choice for buyers transitioning from internal combustion engine hatchbacks to electric vehicles. By placing a premium electric drivetrain inside a proven, spacious hatchback body, it delivers lower running costs, smooth dynamic handling, and high everyday practicality for Indian road conditions.
|Battery Capacity
|26 kWh
|Body Type
|Hatchback
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Range
|306 km
|Charging Time
|8 Hours
|Max Speed
|120 kmph
Popular Tata Cars
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
View all Popular Hatchback Cars