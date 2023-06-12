Maruti Suzuki eVX and Tata Altroz EV: Two most awaited electric cars in India

Electric vehicles are finding an increasingly stronger footprint in India. Like the rest of the world, in India also, mass-market players and luxury car brands are launching their respective electric cars. In the mass-market segment, Tata Motors has already grabbed the lion's share with its Nexon EV, Tigor EV and Tiago EV. On the other hand, India's biggest car manufacturer in terms of volume, Maruti Suzuki, is yet to enter the segment.

After launching three electric cars in India, Tata Motors is expected to bring another pure electric model, the Tata Altroz EV. It is one of India's most expected electric cars since the homegrown car brand showcased the concept version at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show and 2020 Auto Expo. On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Altroz eVX concept showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 garnered a lot of attention. This previewed the automaker's first electric car in India, slated to launch in 2025.

At a time when car brands like Mahindra & Mahindra, BYD, MG Motors, Kia and Hyundai have already introduced their EVs in India, the launch of the Tata Altroz EV and Maruti Suzuki eVX would further enrich the market. Here are two of the most awaited electric cars in India.

Tata Altroz EV

Showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 in concept form, Tata Altroz EV is one of India's most awaited electric cars. The pure electric version of the premium hatchback is expected to carry the same design as the ICE version, as it was previewed in the concept model. However, there would be some distinctive styling elements, as visible in the electric versions of the Nexon, Tigor and Tiago; compared to their ICE variants.

The Tata Altroz EV is expected to draw power from the automaker's Ziptron powertrain, which would comprise a permanent magnet AC motor channelling energy to the front wheels via a single-speed transmission. Expect the Altroz EV's lithium-ion battery pack to offer a range of around 300 km on a single charge, which could come with fast charging capability.

Maruti Suzuki eVX

Unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023, the Maruti Suzuki eVX garnered pretty good attention from the automotive fraternity. The car manufacturer has promised that the eVX will come as the brand's first-ever strategic global EV, and it will launch sometime in 2025. The concept previewed a micro SUV that looks like it is in the league of the Tata Punch.

Considering Maruti Suzuki's prowess in keeping the pricing of its cars affordable, the eVX is expected to be one of the most affordable electric cars in India once it hits the market. The EV is claimed to come powered by a 60 kWh battery pack offering up to 550 km of driving range on a single charge Maruti Suzuki said the concept model measured 4,300 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width and 1,600 mm in height. Expect the production model to come with similar figures.

