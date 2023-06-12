Volvo C40 Recharge EV ready for India debut this week. Key things to know

Volvo India has set the stage to introduce its second electric car C40 Recharge in India on June 14 . Upon arrival, it will join the XC40 Recharge EV in the country, which is the brand's first electric car. Volvo India has witnessed a pretty strong demand for the XC40 Recharge. The automaker claimed that within two hours of the launch, the locally assembled XC40 Recharge's 150 units were sold in India. Buoyed by the positive response to the XC40 Recharge, Volvo is betting big on the C40 Recharge.

Volvo C40 Recharge would help the automaker to increase its market share in the luxury EV market in India, where other brands like Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi are also present. Volvo could assemble the new C40 Recharge at its Hoskote facility near Bangalore to keep the pricing in check.

Here are the key facts to know about the upcoming Volvo C40 recharge EV

Volvo C40 Recharge EV: Expected price

While the Volvo XC40 Recharge EV's price starts from ₹56.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the C40 Recharge EV will likely come with a slightly higher sticker price. Expect its pricing range to start from around ₹60 lakh (ex-showroom).

Volvo C40 Recharge EV: Design

Volvo C40 Recharge's design looks identical to the XC40 Recharge. It gets a coupe-styled sloping roofline, which makes the EV different from its sibling. The C40 Recharge comes with Volvo's signature 'Thor's Hammer' LED daytime running lights, a closed-off panel instead of the conventional radiator grille and distinctive vertically oriented LED taillights.

Volvo C40 Recharge EV: Dimension

Dimensionally, the Volvo C40 Recharge measures 4,440 mm in length, 1,910 mm in width, and 1,591 mm in height. This EV comes with a wheelbase of 2,702 mm. The coupe SUV runs on 19-inch aero wheels.

Volvo C40 Recharge EV: Interior

Volvo C40 Recharge EV gets genuine leather-free vegan upholstery and recycled carpets. In addition, it features Volvo's signature tablet-style, vertical, and Google-powered nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which is the main attraction inside the cabin. Also, there is a 12-inch fully digital driver display, dual-zone climate control, a 13-speaker, 600-watt Harman Kardon sound system, and an air purifier. It also comes with a hands-free powered tailgate, a wireless charging pad, and TPMS.

Volvo C40 Recharge EV: Specifications

Volvo C40 recharge EV is available in a choice of two different powertrain options: RWD and AWD. The car is available with two different battery pack options globally. It is to be seen what the auto company brings to India.

The automaker has brought back RWD after 25 years in the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge. The entry-level C40 Recharge RWD model gets a 69 kWh battery pack and an electric motor that churns out 238 PS of peak power and promises a 476 km range on a single charge. Volvo claims that it can be charged 10-80 per cent in 34 minutes.

The AWD variant is more potent and offers more range than the RWD variant. It gets a larger 82 kWh battery pack that churns out 252 PS of power and offers a 533 km range on a single charge. Volvo claims that using a 200 kW charging infrastructure, this battery pack can be topped up from 10 to 80 per cent in 28 minutes.

Volvo C40 Recharge EV: Safety

Volvo C40 Recharge, like its other siblings across with ICE and electric powertrain, carries a host of safety features powered by advanced technologies. It gets front, curtain, side and driver knee airbags, ABS with EBD, brake assist, ADAS, and a 360-degree camera, along with hill start assist technology.

