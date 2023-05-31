Volvo C40 Recharge EV to make India debut on June 14. Details here

Volvo has confirmed the date of debut for its C40 Recharge EV in India. The automaker will unveil the car in the country on June 14. Upon launch, this is going to be the second electric car from the Swedish luxury car manufacturer in India after the Volvo XC40 Recharge, which is already on sale in the country and has grabbed pretty good attention.

Volvo plans to launch the C40 Recharge in India later this year, and ahead of this, the June 14 event will be the EV's debut in the country. Built on the CMA platform that has been jointly developed by Volvo and Geely, the C40 Recharge is available in a single-motor rear-wheel drive configuration and a dual-motor all-wheel drive configuration in the global market. The automaker has not revealed which one would make its way into the Indian market.

The Volvo C40 Recharge draws energy from a 78 kWh battery pack that has a usable capacity of 75 kWh and can deliver up to 371 kilometres of range on a single charge.

Speaking about the design of the Volvo C40 Recharge, the car looks sleek and modern and carries the signature styling elements of the automaker. These include a relatively clean front profile with a closed panel in place of the conventional radiator grille, sleek Thor's Hammer LED headlamps and sleek LED taillights with vertical orientation. Besides a stylish design, the Volvo C40 Recharge also gets a host of advanced features onboard. The EV gets a spacious cabin that claims to come using recycled and renewable materials.

The cabin gets an array of intuitive features and ambient lighting. The seats come wrapped in high-quality leather, wool blend, and recycled polyester. It also has a premium sound system from Harman Kardon.

