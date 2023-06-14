HT Auto
Volvo C40 Recharge India unveil today: Live and latest updates

Volvo C40 Recharge is raring for its India debut as the second all-electric offering from the Swedish manufacturer here. Volvo Cars India drove out the XC40 Recharge in 2022 and claims it has seen a good demand for the model. Buyoed by it, the company is also optimistic about the C40 Recharge EV (electric vehicle) finding takers here. Catch the live and latest updates from the India unveil of the Volvo C40 Recharge here.
By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 14 Jun 2023, 08:28 AM
Volvo C40 Recharge electric car is based on the CMA platform, much like the XC40 Recharge SUV or the Polestar 2.
14 Jun 2023, 08:28 AM IST

Recap: Check out our drive review of the Volvo XC40 Recharge

Fast, fun and clean - the Volvo XC40 Recharge is an SUV with the Midas touch

14 Jun 2023, 08:07 AM IST

Which Volvo car was the first-ever fully-electric model from the brand?

Volvo has attached a lot of significance to the XC40 Recharge, the all-electric version of the XC40 SUV. This is the first-ever fully battery-powered Volvo model anywhere in the world. It was officially launched in India in July of 2022 and at the time, was the first luxury electric SUV to be locally assembled in the country.

14 Jun 2023, 07:57 AM IST

Volvo's global ambitions for clean vehicles

Around 50 per cent of all Volvo cars in the world would be all electric by 2025. The company has also highlighted that it is aiming to put out at least one million EVs on global roads in the next two years. “This underlines our aim to reduce the environmental impact of our products, and to improve air quality in our cities. Most of all, it shows that we listen to our customers and their needs," the company says.

First Published Date: 14 Jun 2023, 07:57 AM IST
TAGS: Volvo C40 Recharge Volvo XC40 Recharge C40 Recharge XC40 Recharge EV Electric car Electric vehicle
