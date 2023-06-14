Volvo C40 Recharge India unveil today: Live and latest updates

Volvo has attached a lot of significance to the XC40 Recharge, the all-electric version of the XC40 SUV. This is the first-ever fully battery-powered Volvo model anywhere in the world. It was officially launched in India in July of 2022 and at the time, was the first luxury electric SUV to be locally assembled in the country.

Volvo's global ambitions for clean vehicles

Around 50 per cent of all Volvo cars in the world would be all electric by 2025. The company has also highlighted that it is aiming to put out at least one million EVs on global roads in the next two years. “This underlines our aim to reduce the environmental impact of our products, and to improve air quality in our cities. Most of all, it shows that we listen to our customers and their needs," the company says.