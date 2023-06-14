Volvo C40 Recharge EV makes India debut. Check expected price, range and more

Volvo C40 Recharge EV was officially introduced in the country on Wednesday, June 14. The C40 Recharge is the second all-electric model from Volvo in India, after the XC40 Recharge, which was launched in July of 2022. The company is betting big on both models to pave its all-electric path the world over, and India being a key market, gradually showing hope for the Swedish car brand, is playing a key role in the global map.

Volvo wants to be an all-electric car company by 2030, and it believes the target can be achieved much earlier in India. The XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge would play a key role in that strategy. Volvo has already tasted success in India with the XC40 Recharge since its launch as the country's most affordable luxury electric SUV. Now, the company is hoping the newly introduced coupe SUV too would replicate that performance.

Volvo C40 Recharge: Expected price

Volvo has not revealed the price of the C40 Recharge for India. However, the EV is expected to come at a bit premium over the XC40 Recharge. The XC40 Recharge is available at ₹56.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Expect the C40 Recharge to be available at a price close to ₹60 lakh (ex-showroom).

Volvo will announce the price of the EV in August, while bookings too will commence at the same time. Volvo will accept bookings through its official website while the car will be sold through direct to customer model (D2C). Deliveries of the EV will start from September onwards.

Volvo C40 Recharge: Design

Speaking of the C40 Recharge design, the EV carries the same styling elements as the other Volvo models. It features the signature Thor's Hammer pattern all-LED daytime running lights integrated into the LED headlamps, vertically oriented LED taillights, and a closed panel in place of the radiator grille, which is also visible in the XC40 Recharge. Besides that, the C40 Recharge comes with a sloping roofline that is the signature of the coupe body style. This roofline makes the C40 Recharge distinctive from the XC40 Recharge.

The new Volvo C40 Recharge is built on the automaker's Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform, which also underpins the XC40 Recharge electric SUV. Because of this, both these electric SUVs have a lot of things in common.

Volvo C40 Recharge: Colours

Volvo C40 Recharge is available in six different exterior colour options: Crystal White Pearl, Fjord Blue, Fusion Red, Onyx Black, Cloud Blue and Sage Green.

Volvo C40 Recharge: Cabin and features

Inside the cabin, the C40 Recharge carries various features driven by advanced technology. It sports a 9.0-inch tab-like portrait-oriented touchscreen infotainment system, which grabs all the attention inside the cabin. Also, it features a fully digital instrument cluster, a 13-speaker Harman Kardon music system, and a panoramic sunroof, among others.

Volvo C40 Recharge: Powertrain and range

Globally, the Volvo C40 Recharge is available with single-motor RWD and dual-motor AWD options. The dual motor variant gets a 78 kWh battery pack that provides a 420 km range on a single charge and enables the motors to churn out 402 bhp of peak power and 660 Nm of maximum torque. The India-spec model gets power from an E80 battery pack, which enables the car to run 530 km range on a single charge, while it can sprint 0-100 kmph in 4.7 seconds, claims Volvo. The car comes with a top speed capability of 180 kmph.

Volvo C40 Recharge: Rivals

The Volvo C40 Recharge competes against rivals like the Mercedes-Benz EQB, BMW i4, Mini Cooper SE, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, etc.

