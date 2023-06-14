HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles In Pics: Volvo C40 Recharge Promising 530 Km Range Makes India Debut

In pics: Volvo C40 Recharge promising 530 km range makes India debut

Volvo C40 Recharge comes as the Swedish luxury car brand's second pure electric car in India after XC40 Recharge.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Jun 2023, 12:36 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
1/10
Volvo C40 Recharge has made its India debut after a long wait. It comes to the country as Volvo's second pure electric car after the XC40 Recharge, as key part of the brand's all-electric by 2030 strategy.
Volvo C40 Recharge has made its India debut after a long wait. It comes to the country as Volvo's second pure electric car after the XC40 Recharge, as key part of the brand's all-electric by 2030 strategy.
2/10
The Volvo C40 Recharge will be available for booking from August 2023, when the Swedish carmaker will announce its pricing. Deliveries of the EV will be commenced from September onwards, right before the festive season.
The Volvo C40 Recharge will be available for booking from August 2023, when the Swedish carmaker will announce its pricing. Deliveries of the EV will be commenced from September onwards, right before the festive season.
3/10
Volvo C40 Recharge is expected to be priced at slightly premium over the XC40 Recharge. The XC40 Recharge is available at a price of 56.90 lakh (ex-showroom), while the C40 recharge could bear a price tag of around 60 lakh (ex-showroom).
Volvo C40 Recharge is expected to be priced at slightly premium over the XC40 Recharge. The XC40 Recharge is available at a price of 56.90 lakh (ex-showroom), while the C40 recharge could bear a price tag of around 60 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Volvo C40 Recharge (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volvo C40 Recharge
₹60 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
It's Quiz Time ! Can you guess the Car Logos?
PLAY NOW
Skoda Enyaq (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Skoda Enyaq
₹50 - 55 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Volkswagen Id.4 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Id.4
₹50 - 60 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Jaguar Epace (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Jaguar Epace
₹50 - 60 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mg 5 Estate (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mg 5 Estate
₹50 - 60 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mahindra Xuv E9 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Xuv E9
₹50 - 52 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
4/10
Volvo C40 Recharge carries the signature styling elements of the automaker, which are visible in other contemporary models including XC40 Recharge. These elements include Thor's Hammer LED DRLs integrated to the headlamps, vertically oriented LED taillights, closed panel at the front in place of the radiator grille.
Volvo C40 Recharge carries the signature styling elements of the automaker, which are visible in other contemporary models including XC40 Recharge. These elements include Thor's Hammer LED DRLs integrated to the headlamps, vertically oriented LED taillights, closed panel at the front in place of the radiator grille.
5/10
The coupe SUV gets a sloping roofline, which makes it distinctive from the XC40 Recharge, which has a boxy look. The Volvo C40 Recharge comes with a strng and muscular stance that portrays a robust road presence.
The coupe SUV gets a sloping roofline, which makes it distinctive from the XC40 Recharge, which has a boxy look. The Volvo C40 Recharge comes with a strng and muscular stance that portrays a robust road presence.
6/10
Volvo C40 Recharge will be available in six different exterior colour options. These colour themes are: Crystal White Pearl, Fjord Blue, Fusion Red, Onyx Black, Cloud Blue and Sage Green.
Volvo C40 Recharge will be available in six different exterior colour options. These colour themes are: Crystal White Pearl, Fjord Blue, Fusion Red, Onyx Black, Cloud Blue and Sage Green.
7/10
The massive portrait oriented nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system paired with a 13-speaker Harman Kardon music system grabs the attention while you enter the cabin, This touchscreen infotainment system comes similar to the other Volvo cars, as the design is identical.
The massive portrait oriented nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system paired with a 13-speaker Harman Kardon music system grabs the attention while you enter the cabin, This touchscreen infotainment system comes similar to the other Volvo cars, as the design is identical.
8/10
The car also gets a 12.3-inch fully digital driver display at the instrument cluster, showing various information about the EV. There is a panoramic sunroof as well, which enhances the premiumness of the cabin.
The car also gets a 12.3-inch fully digital driver display at the instrument cluster, showing various information about the EV. There is a panoramic sunroof as well, which enhances the premiumness of the cabin.
9/10
The EV gets a well-spacious and comfortable cabin equipped with luxurious features. As Volvo says, its cars are built on two P and one of them is people, the comfort inside the cabin is on high priority.
The EV gets a well-spacious and comfortable cabin equipped with luxurious features. As Volvo says, its cars are built on two P and one of them is people, the comfort inside the cabin is on high priority.
10/10
The Volvo C40 Recharge draws power from a 78 kWh battery pack that enables the EV to run 530 kilometre on a single charge. This comes with a top speed of 180 kmph and can sprint 0-100 kmph in 4.7 seconds.
The Volvo C40 Recharge draws power from a 78 kWh battery pack that enables the EV to run 530 kilometre on a single charge. This comes with a top speed of 180 kmph and can sprint 0-100 kmph in 4.7 seconds.
First Published Date: 14 Jun 2023, 12:36 PM IST
TAGS: Volvo C40 Recharge
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
19% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 324 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
69% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
29% OFF
Pidilite WD 40, 170 G Multipurpose Spray for Auto Maintenance, Rust Remover, Lubricant, Loosens Stuck & Rust Parts, Removes Stain & Sticky Residue, Descaling, All purpose Protectant & Cleaning Agent
Rs. 250 Rs. 350
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city