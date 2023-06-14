In pics: Volvo C40 Recharge promising 530 km range makes India debut
Volvo C40 Recharge comes as the Swedish luxury car brand's second pure electric car in India after XC40 Recharge.
Volvo C40 Recharge has made its India debut after a long wait. It comes to the country as Volvo's second pure electric car after the XC40 Recharge, as key part of the brand's all-electric by 2030 strategy.
The Volvo C40 Recharge will be available for booking from August 2023, when the Swedish carmaker will announce its pricing. Deliveries of the EV will be commenced from September onwards, right before the festive season.
Volvo C40 Recharge is expected to be priced at slightly premium over the XC40 Recharge. The XC40 Recharge is available at a price of ₹56.90 lakh (ex-showroom), while the C40 recharge could bear a price tag of around ₹60 lakh (ex-showroom).
Also check these Cars
Find more Cars
UPCOMING
₹60 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
₹50 - 55 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
₹50 - 60 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
₹50 - 60 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
₹50 - 60 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
₹50 - 52 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Volvo C40 Recharge carries the signature styling elements of the automaker, which are visible in other contemporary models including XC40 Recharge. These elements include Thor's Hammer LED DRLs integrated to the headlamps, vertically oriented LED taillights, closed panel at the front in place of the radiator grille.
The coupe SUV gets a sloping roofline, which makes it distinctive from the XC40 Recharge, which has a boxy look. The Volvo C40 Recharge comes with a strng and muscular stance that portrays a robust road presence.
Volvo C40 Recharge will be available in six different exterior colour options. These colour themes are: Crystal White Pearl, Fjord Blue, Fusion Red, Onyx Black, Cloud Blue and Sage Green.
The massive portrait oriented nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system paired with a 13-speaker Harman Kardon music system grabs the attention while you enter the cabin, This touchscreen infotainment system comes similar to the other Volvo cars, as the design is identical.
The car also gets a 12.3-inch fully digital driver display at the instrument cluster, showing various information about the EV. There is a panoramic sunroof as well, which enhances the premiumness of the cabin.
The EV gets a well-spacious and comfortable cabin equipped with luxurious features. As Volvo says, its cars are built on two P and one of them is people, the comfort inside the cabin is on high priority.
The Volvo C40 Recharge draws power from a 78 kWh battery pack that enables the EV to run 530 kilometre on a single charge. This comes with a top speed of 180 kmph and can sprint 0-100 kmph in 4.7 seconds.
First Published Date: 14 Jun 2023, 12:36 PM IST
TAGS: Volvo C40 Recharge
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Editor's Pick
Shop Now