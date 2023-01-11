Maruti Suzuki eVX SUV concept unveiled at Auto Expo 2023; market launch in 2025

HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday unveiled its eVX concept electric vehicle at the Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida. While the company doesn’t have an electric vehicle in its lineup yet, Maruti EVX is a showcase of what future battery-powered options from the company are likely to offer. EVX which will be based on a new dedicated EV platform which has been built from the ground-up. The model is set for a 2025 launch and will be the company first global strategic EV.

By: HT Auto Desk
Written By: Deepika Agrawal
Updated on: 11 Jan 2023, 09:12 AM
Maruti Suzuki eVX electric SUV concept has been unveiled at Auto Expo 2023

As the manufacturer joins the EV bandwagon, it looks to invest 100 billion rupees towards green vehicle production. The company will focus on greener cars under its project Imaginext with sustainability being the core focus. The concept EV will be powered by a 60kWh battery pack offering up to 550 km of driving range.

The eVX concept electric SUV is a small and compact model designed for urban personal mobility, and comes with strong Suzuki 4x4 capability. Based on the Maruti Baleno, it gets a curvy look across its exterior. It festures Suzuki’s signature SUV design with aerodynamic silhouette, long wheelbase, shorter overhangs, and optimum ground clearance.

The Maruti eVX concept's dedicated EV platform will offer safe battery technology, and has been designed to offer a comfortable cabin that gets various connected features. The concept eVX is a part of the company's vision for its future electric models.

Apart from the concept eEVX SUV, the Maruti Suzuki pavilion at the Auto Expo has displayed an array of 16 vehicles, including Grand Vitara, XL6, Ciaz, Ertiga, Brezza, WagonR Flex Fuel, Baleno, and Swift, among others.

The WagonR Flex Fuel showcases the company's efforts towards flex fuel technology, and it can run even on E85 fuel. Flex Fuel vehicles are developed to run on 20%-85% ethanol blending and offer similar performance with better running.

First Published Date: 11 Jan 2023, 08:57 AM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki electric vehicle EV electric mobility electric concept EVX
