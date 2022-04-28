HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tata Motors Upcoming Electric Car: Is It Longer Ranged Nexon Ev Or Altroz Ev?

Tata Motors upcoming electric car: Is it longer-ranged Nexon EV or Altroz EV?

Tata Motors will be rolling out a new electric vehicle concept in India on Friday. Can it be the much-awaited longer-ranged Nexon EV or the new Altroz EV?
By : HT Auto Desk
| Written By : Prashant Singh
| Updated on: 28 Apr 2022, 09:18 PM
Nexon EV is India's most selling passenger electric vehicle. 
Nexon EV is India's most selling passenger electric vehicle. 
Nexon EV is India's most selling passenger electric vehicle. 
Nexon EV is India's most selling passenger electric vehicle. 

Only recently, Tata Motors rolled out the new CURVV electric SUV concept that stirred up the EV debate. And now, the Safari-maker is again gearing up to introduce a new battery-powered vehicle to make headlines with what is assumed to be a Nexon EV long-range SUV or an Altroz electric. But what if it's none of these but a whole new EV altogether?

(Also Read: Tata Motors to provide 5,000 XPRES-T electric sedans to Lithium Urban)

While there is no official confirmation as of yet, the company was recently spotted testing a new variant of the Altroz EV on the public roads. While this doesn't confirm the new EV to be the very same model, it does hint that the company has a new avatar of the Nexon EV in the pipeline. And unsurprisingly, a prototype of the Altroz EV was also caught under the spy lenses not long back, but chances of it being unveiled anytime soon are close to none, as the prototype was rumoured to be in an early stage. 

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 13.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Altroz Ev
₹ 12 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Safari (HT Auto photo)
Tata Safari
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual | 16.14 kmpl
₹ 14.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 11.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Interesting to note is Tata Motors' aggressive stance on ‘greener cars’, especially when the company already rules the segment with its existing Nexon EV - the car has been leading the sales chart ever since its first introduction. Needless to add, the Safari-maker does see positive prospects in the country's electric vehicle segment after tasting notable success with its initial lot of EVs. And now it wants to replicate this success with more models and that too before other OEMs that are arguably yet to catch up. 

(Also Read: Tata Motors bags order for 3,500 XPRES-T EV units from BluSmart Mobility)

As per some reports, the company is planning on introducing a whole new large-sized (7-seat) SUV concept tomorrow. But HT Auto is yet to receive confirmation of the same officially.

First Published Date: 28 Apr 2022, 09:11 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Motor Tata EV Electric vehicle Nexon EV electric vehicles electric SUVs electric mobility EV mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The new updates on the Yamaha Crosser include the use of an all-new LED headlamp at the front along with a fully digital instrument console.
2023 Yamaha Crosser launched as affordable rival to Hero XPulse 200
On the outside, the BN125 borrows several design cues from the TNT 302, however, comes out as a whole different offering altogether.
KTM 125 rivalling Benelli BN125 launched: Key highlights
The new Porsche 911 Sport Classic comes with a perfect blend between digital elements and analogue era themes.
Porsche 911 Sport Classic debuts with RWD and manual gearbox, generates 550 PS
Tata Motors delivers 101 Nexon EV and Tigor EV to customers in a day.
Tata Motors delivers 101 Nexon EV and Tigor EV to customers in a day
Tata Harrier
Tata cars become expensive in India, new prices effective from today

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Tata Motors upcoming electric car: Is it longer-ranged Nexon EV or Altroz EV?
Tata Motors upcoming electric car: Is it longer-ranged Nexon EV or Altroz EV?
QJ Motor SRK 400, rival to KTM 390 Duke, breaks cover with striking exteriors
QJ Motor SRK 400, rival to KTM 390 Duke, breaks cover with striking exteriors
Tata Motors aims to build 80,000 electric cars in FY23
Tata Motors aims to build 80,000 electric cars in FY23
Volvo XC90 succeeding flagship EV launch on track for late 2022: Volvo CEO
Volvo XC90 succeeding flagship EV launch on track for late 2022: Volvo CEO
GASGAS ready to tear tarmac with new ES 700, SM 700 road models
GASGAS ready to tear tarmac with new ES 700, SM 700 road models

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city