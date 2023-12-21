Watch: Bharat NCAP clears Tata Harrier, Safari with five-star rating

Bharat NCAP, India's own new vehicle safety rating agency, has revealed the result of its first ever crash test involving Tata Motors' Harrier and Safari SUVs. Both have scored highly in adult and child protection tests to get maximum safety rating. Earlier, both SUVs cleared Global NCAP crash tests in October. Here is a look at how the duo performed at Bharat NCAP.

By: HT Auto Desk

