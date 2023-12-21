Watch: Bharat NCAP clears Tata Harrier, Safari with five-star rating
Bharat NCAP, India's own new vehicle safety rating agency, has revealed the result of its first ever crash test involving Tata Motors' Harrier and Safari SUVs. Both have scored highly in adult and child protection tests to get maximum safety rating. Earlier, both SUVs cleared Global NCAP crash tests in October. Here is a look at how the duo performed at Bharat NCAP.
Also check these Cars
Find more Cars
Add to compare
Check latest offers
UPCOMING
₹ 22 - 25 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Add to compare
Check latest offers
UPCOMING
₹ 25 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
First Published Date: 21 Dec 2023, 10:13 AM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Editor's Pick
Shop Now