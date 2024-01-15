Altroz is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 26 variants. The price of Altroz XZ Plus (S) Diesel in Delhi is Rs. 12.24 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Altroz is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 26 variants. The price of Altroz XZ Plus (S) Diesel in Delhi is Rs. 12.24 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of XZ Plus (S) Diesel is 37 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Roof Mounted Antenna, Cruise Control and specs like: Engine Type: 1.5 L Turbocharged Revotorq Max Torque: 200 Nm @ 1250-3000 rpm Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 37 litres BootSpace: 345 litres Mileage of XZ Plus (S) Diesel is 23.64 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less