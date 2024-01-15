Altroz is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 26 variants. The price of Altroz XM Plus (S) in Delhi is Rs. 9.09 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of XM Altroz is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 26 variants. The price of Altroz XM Plus (S) in Delhi is Rs. 9.09 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of XM Plus (S) is 37 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Roof Mounted Antenna, Cruise Control and specs like: Engine Type: 1.2 L Revotron Max Torque: 115 Nm @ 3250 rpm Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 37 litres BootSpace: 345 litres Mileage of XM Plus (S) is 19.33 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less