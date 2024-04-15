Ignis is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 11 variants. The price of Ignis Alpha 1.2 AMT in Delhi is Rs. 8.56 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Alpha Ignis is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 11 variants. The price of Ignis Alpha 1.2 AMT in Delhi is Rs. 8.56 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Alpha 1.2 AMT is 32 litres & AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Heater, 12V Power Outlets and specs like: Engine Type: 1.2L VVT Max Torque: 113 Nm @ 4200 rpm Transmission: AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override Fuel Tank Capacity: 32 BootSpace: 260 Mileage of Alpha 1.2 AMT is 20.89 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less