Ignis is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 11 variants. The price of Ignis Delta 1.2 MT in Delhi is Rs. 6.55 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Delta 1.2 MT is 32 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Heater, 12V Power Outlets, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and specs like: Engine Type: 1.2L VVT Max Torque: 113 Nm @ 4200 rpm Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 32 BootSpace: 260 Mileage of Delta 1.2 MT is 20.89 kmpl.