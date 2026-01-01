|Engine
|1197 cc
|Mileage
|20.89 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Ignis Delta 1.2 MT, equipped with a 1.2L VVT and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹6.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Ignis deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 20.89 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Ignis Delta 1.2 MT is available in 9 colour options: Glistening Grey, Pearl Arctic White, Lucent Orange With Black Roof, Nexa Blue With Silver Roof, Pearl Midnight Black, Lucent Orange, Silky Silver, Turquoise Blue, Nexa Blue With Black Roof.
The Ignis Delta 1.2 MT is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 82 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 113 Nm @ 4200 rpm of torque.
In the Ignis's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Toyota Glanza priced between ₹6.39 Lakhs - 9.15 Lakhs or the Tata Tiago priced between ₹4.69 Lakhs - 8.55 Lakhs.
The Ignis Delta 1.2 MT has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Child Safety Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, USB Compatibility, Heater, 12V Power Outlets, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Shift Indicator and Door Ajar Warning.