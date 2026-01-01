|Engine
|1197 cc
|Mileage
|20.89 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Ignis Alpha 1.2 MT, equipped with a 1.2L VVT and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹7.80 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Ignis deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 20.89 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Ignis Alpha 1.2 MT is available in 9 colour options: Glistening Grey, Pearl Arctic White, Lucent Orange With Black Roof, Nexa Blue With Silver Roof, Pearl Midnight Black, Lucent Orange, Silky Silver, Turquoise Blue, Nexa Blue With Black Roof.
The Ignis Alpha 1.2 MT is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 82 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 113 Nm @ 4200 rpm of torque.
In the Ignis's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Toyota Glanza priced between ₹6.39 Lakhs - 9.15 Lakhs or the Tata Tiago priced between ₹4.69 Lakhs - 8.55 Lakhs.
The Ignis Alpha 1.2 MT has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rear Defogger, Headlight Height Adjuster, MP3 Playback, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and 12V Power Outlets.