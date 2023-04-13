Maruti Suzuki Ignis Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Maruti Suzuki Ignis comes in eleven petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Ignis measures 3,700 mm in length, 1,690 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,435 mm. The ground clearance of Ignis is 180. A five-seat model, Maruti Suzuki Ignis sits in the Hatchback segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Maruti Suzuki Ignis price starts at ₹ 4.89 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 7.58 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Ignis comes in 11 variants. Maruti Suzuki Ignis top variant price is ₹ 7.44 Lakhs.
₹4.89 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹5.75 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹6.06 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹6.19 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹6.25 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹6.56 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹6.69 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹6.81 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹6.94 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹7.31 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹7.44 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
