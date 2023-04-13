HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Specifications

Maruti Suzuki Ignis is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 4,89,268 in India. It is available in 11 variants, 1197.0 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic .
4.89 - 7.58 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Specs

Maruti Suzuki Ignis comes in eleven petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Ignis measures 3,700 mm in length, 1,690 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,435 mm. ...Read More

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
1.2L VVT
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
668.48
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Transmission
AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override
Mileage (ARAI)
20.89
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
4.7
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R15
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R15
Ground Clearance
180
Length
3700
Wheelbase
2435
Kerb Weight
870
Height
1595
Width
1690
Bootspace
260
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
32
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
No
Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Headlights
LED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
Halogen on front
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
Yes
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Optional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
Optional
Find My Car
Optional
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black and White
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Variants & Price List

Maruti Suzuki Ignis price starts at ₹ 4.89 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 7.58 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Ignis comes in 11 variants. Maruti Suzuki Ignis top variant price is ₹ 7.44 Lakhs.

Sigma 1.2 MT
4.89 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Delta 1.2 MT
5.75 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Zeta 1.2 MT
6.06 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Zeta 1.2 MT Dual Tone
6.19 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Delta 1.2 AMT
6.25 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Zeta 1.2 AMT
6.56 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Zeta 1.2 AMT Dual Tone
6.69 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Alpha 1.2 MT
6.81 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Alpha 1.2 MT Dual Tone
6.94 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Alpha 1.2 AMT
7.31 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Alpha 1.2 AMT Dual Tone
7.44 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

