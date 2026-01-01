hamburger icon
HomeNew CarsCitroenC3Live 1.2 Petrol
C3PriceMileageSpecifications
Citroen C3 Front Left Side
1/18
Citroen C3 Front View
2/18
Citroen C3 Left Side View
3/18
Citroen C3 Rear Left View
4/18
Citroen C3 Rear View
5/18
Citroen C3 Grille
View all Images
6/18

Citroen C3 Live 1.2 Petrol

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
5.56 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Citroen C3 Key Specs
Engine1198 cc
Mileage19.8 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all C3 specs and features

C3 Live 1.2 Petrol

C3 Live 1.2 Petrol Prices

The C3 Live 1.2 Petrol, equipped with a PURETECH 82 and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹5.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

C3 Live 1.2 Petrol Mileage

All variants of the C3 deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 19.8 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

C3 Live 1.2 Petrol Colours

The C3 Live 1.2 Petrol is available in 11 colour options: Platinum Grey, Steel Grey With Cosmo Blue, Steel Gray With Platinum Grey, Platinum Grey With Polar White, Polar White With Platinum Grey, Polar White With Cosmo Blue, Polar White, Steel Grey, Steel Grey With Polar White, Cosmo Blue With Polar White, Cosmo Blue.

C3 Live 1.2 Petrol Engine and Transmission

The C3 Live 1.2 Petrol is powered by a 1198 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 80 bhp @ 5750 rpm and 115 Nm @ 3750 rpm of torque.

C3 Live 1.2 Petrol vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the C3's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maruti Suzuki Eeco priced between ₹5.21 Lakhs - 6.36 Lakhs.

C3 Live 1.2 Petrol Specs & Features

The C3 Live 1.2 Petrol has Cabin-Boot Access, Low Fuel Level Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Heater, 12V Power Outlets, Instantaneous Consumption, Gear Indicator, Average Speed, Average Fuel Consumption and Distance to Empty.

Citroen C3 Live 1.2 Petrol Price

C3 Live 1.2 Petrol

₹5.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,95,000
RTO
27,900
Insurance
32,240
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
5,55,640
EMI@11,943/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Citroen C3 Live 1.2 Petrol Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
PURETECH 82
Driving Range
579 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 3750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.8 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
80 bhp @ 5750 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
4.98 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Rear Twist Beam with CoiL Spring
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
180 mm
Length
3981 mm
Wheelbase
2540 mm
Kerb Weight
958 kg
Height
1586 mm
Width
1733 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
315 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
30 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
No
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
No
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
No
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
No
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Door Ajar Warning
No
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
No
Central Locking
No

Rear row

Seat Adjustment
-

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
Black
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front Only
Adjustable ORVM
Internally Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch -Down
Front
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Black
Interior Door Handles
Black
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Scuff Plates
No
Boot-lid Opener
Internal
One Touch - Up
Front
Rear Wiper
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Headlights
Halogen
Tail Lights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
No
Daytime Running Lights
Halogen
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
No
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
No
Speakers
No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
AM/FM Radio
No
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
DVD Playback
No
GPS Navigation System
No
USB Compatibility
No
Aux Compatibility
No
Voice Command
No
Display
No

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
-
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
-

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Hill Descent Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
No
Interior Colours
-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Citroen C3 Live 1.2 Petrol EMI
EMI10,749 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
5,00,075
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
5,00,075
Interest Amount
1,44,839
Payable Amount
6,44,914

Citroen C3 other Variants

C3 Feel 1.2 Petrol

₹6.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,85,000
RTO
33,000
Insurance
35,553
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,54,053
EMI@14,058/mo
Add to Compare
Close

C3 Live 1.2 Petrol CNG

₹6.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,88,000
RTO
27,900
Insurance
32,240
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,48,640
EMI@13,942/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

C3 Sport Edition 1.2 Petrol

₹7.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,44,000
RTO
49,680
Insurance
37,724
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,31,904
EMI@15,731/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

C3 Feel 1.2 Petrol CNG

₹7.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,78,000
RTO
33,000
Insurance
35,553
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,47,053
EMI@16,057/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

C3 Feel (O) 1.2 Petrol

₹7.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,80,000
RTO
57,200
Insurance
39,049
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,76,749
EMI@16,695/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

C3 Feel (O) 1.2 Petrol CNG

₹8.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,73,000
RTO
57,200
Insurance
39,049
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,69,749
EMI@18,694/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

C3 Sport Edition (O) 1.2 Petrol

₹8.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,73,000
RTO
58,710
Insurance
42,471
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,74,681
EMI@18,800/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

C3 Shine 1.2 Petrol

₹9.22 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,15,800
RTO
61,706
Insurance
44,047
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,22,053
EMI@19,819/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

C3 Shine 1.2 Petrol Dual Tone

₹9.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,30,800
RTO
62,756
Insurance
44,599
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,38,655
EMI@20,175/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

C3 Shine 1.2 Petrol Dark Edition

₹9.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,38,300
RTO
63,281
Insurance
44,875
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,46,956
EMI@20,354/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

C3 Sport Edition 1.2 Petrol Dual Tone

₹9.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,51,800
RTO
64,226
Insurance
45,371
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,61,897
EMI@20,675/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

C3 Shine 1.2 Petrol CNG

₹10.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,08,800
RTO
68,216
Insurance
47,469
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,24,985
EMI@22,031/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

C3 Shine 1.2 Turbo Dual Tone

₹10.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,35,800
RTO
70,106
Insurance
48,463
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,54,869
EMI@22,673/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

C3 Sport Edition 1.2 Turbo Dual Tone

₹10.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,56,800
RTO
71,576
Insurance
49,236
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,78,112
EMI@23,173/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

C3 Shine 1.2 Turbo Dark Edition

₹10.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,58,300
RTO
71,681
Insurance
49,291
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,79,772
EMI@23,209/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

C3 Shine 1.2 Turbo AT Petrol

₹11.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,99,800
RTO
83,766
Insurance
48,000
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,32,066
EMI@24,333/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

C3 Shine 1.2 Turbo AT Dual Tone

₹11.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,14,800
RTO
1,15,260
Insurance
49,500
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,80,060
EMI@25,364/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

C3 Shine 1.2 Turbo AT Petrol Dark Edition

₹11.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,19,300
RTO
1,06,530
Insurance
51,536
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,77,866
EMI@25,317/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

C3 Sport Edition 1.2 Turbo AT Petrol

₹11.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,20,800
RTO
1,06,680
Insurance
51,591
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,79,571
EMI@25,354/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

C3 Sport Edition 1.2 Turbo AT Dual Tone

₹11.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,35,800
RTO
1,08,180
Insurance
52,143
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,96,623
EMI@25,720/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Citroen C3 Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki Eeco

Maruti Suzuki Eeco

5.21 - 6.36 Lakhs
C3vsEeco

Popular Suv Cars

UPCOMING
Audi A2

Audi A2

20 Lakhs Onwards
View upcoming Cars
Audi e-tron Sportback

Audi e-tron Sportback

1.2 - 1.26 Cr
e-tron Sportback Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Audi Q5 Facelift

Audi Q5 Facelift

65 - 73 Lakhs
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Audi Q6 e-tron

Audi Q6 e-tron

1 - 1.1 Cr
View upcoming Cars
Audi Q7

Audi Q7

90.48 - 99.81 Lakhs
Q7 Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Suv Carss

view all specs and features

Popular Citroen Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Citroen Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

19.45 - 26.95 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
MG Starlight 560

MG Starlight 560

20 - 27 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers