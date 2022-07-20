Saved Articles

Citroen C3 Feel 1.2 Petrol Vibe Pack

4 out of 5
1/5
2/5
3/5
4/5
5/5
4 out of 5
7.69 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Citroen C3 Key Specs
Engine1198 cc
Mileage19.8 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all C3 specs and features

C3 Feel 1.2 Petrol Vibe Pack Latest Updates

C3 is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 6 variants. The price of C3 Feel 1.2 Petrol Vibe Pack in Delhi is Rs. 7.69 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission

  • Engine Type: PURETECH 82
  • Max Torque: 115 Nm @ 3750 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 30 litres
  • BootSpace: 315 litres
    • Mileage of Feel 1.2 Petrol Vibe Pack is 19.8 kmpl....Read More

    Citroen C3 Feel 1.2 Petrol Vibe Pack Price

    Feel 1.2 Petrol Vibe Pack
    ₹7.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1198 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    6,77,500
    RTO
    52,025
    Insurance
    38,957
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    7,68,982
    EMI@16,528/mo
    Citroen C3 Feel 1.2 Petrol Vibe Pack Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine
    1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Engine Type
    PURETECH 82
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    80 bhp @ 5750 rpm
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    115 Nm @ 3750 rpm
    Mileage (ARAI)
    19.8 kmpl
    Driving Range
    594 Km
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Transmission
    Manual - 5 Gears
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Front Suspension
    MacPherson Strut with Coil Spring
    Rear Suspension
    Rear Twist Beam with Coil Spring
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Minimum Turning Radius
    4.98 metres
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Tyres
    195 / 65 R15
    Rear Tyres
    195 / 65 R15
    Width
    1733 mm
    Length
    3981 mm
    Height
    1586 mm
    Wheelbase
    2540 mm
    Ground Clearance
    180 mm
    Kerb Weight
    982 kg
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    315 litres
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    30 litres
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    -
    Heater
    Yes
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    -
    Cabin-Boot Access
    -
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    -
    Parking Assist
    -
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Cruise Control
    -
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    -
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    -
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Shift Indicator
    -
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Seat Adjustment
    -
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    -
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    -
    Body Kit
    -
    Scuff Plates
    -
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    One Touch -Down
    All
    One Touch - Up
    -
    Adjustable ORVM
    Internally Adjustable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    -
    Rear Wiper
    -
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    -
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Door Pockets
    -
    Boot-lid Opener
    -
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    -
    Cup Holders
    -
    Driver Armrest Storage
    -
    Cooled Glove Box
    -
    Sunglass Holder
    -
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    -
    Warranty (Years)
    No
    Cornering Headlights
    -
    Puddle Lamps
    -
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    -
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    -
    Headlights
    Halogen
    Automatic Head Lamps
    -
    Follow me home headlamps
    -
    Tail Lights
    -
    Cabin Lamps
    -
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    -
    Glove Box Lamp
    -
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    -
    Rear Reading Lamp
    -
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    -
    Speakers
    4
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    -
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    USB Compatibility
    -
    Aux Compatibility
    -
    AM/FM Radio
    -
    Wireless Charger
    -
    Head Unit Size
    -
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    -
    CD Player
    -
    DVD Playback
    -
    iPod Compatibility
    -
    Voice Command
    -
    Find My Car
    -
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    -
    Geo-Fence
    -
    Emergency Call
    -
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    -
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    -
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    -
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    -
    Alexa Compatibility
    -
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    -
    Brake Assist (BA)
    -
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    -
    Hill Hold Control
    -
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    -
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    -
    Puncture Repair Kit
    -
    NCAP Rating
    -
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    -
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    -
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    -
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    -
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    -
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    -
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    -
    Driver Armrest
    -
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    -
    Interiors
    -
    Interior Colours
    -
    Rear Armrest
    -
    Folding Rear Seat
    -
    Split Rear Seat
    -
    Front Seatback Pockets
    -
    Head-rests
    -
    Citroen C3 Feel 1.2 Petrol Vibe Pack EMI
    EMI14,876 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    6,92,083
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    6,92,083
    Interest Amount
    2,00,451
    Payable Amount
    8,92,534

    Citroen C3 other Variants

    Live 1.2 Petrol
    ₹6.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1198 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    5,70,500
    RTO
    27,420
    Insurance
    35,019
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    6,33,439
    EMI@13,615/mo
    Feel 1.2 Petrol
    ₹7.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1198 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Feel 1.2 Petrol Dual Tone
    ₹7.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1198 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Feel 1.2 Petrol Vibe Pack Dual Tone
    ₹7.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1198 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Feel 1.2 Turbo Vibe Pack Dual Tone
    ₹9.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1198 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    View more Variants

    Citroen C3 Alternatives

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R VXI 1.0 CNG

    5.39 - 7.1 Lakhs
    C3 vs Wagon R
    Tata Tiago

    Tata Tiago XZA Plus Dual Tone

    4.7 - 7.65 Lakhs
    C3 vs Tiago
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Magna 1.2 Kappa VTVT CNG

    5.19 - 8.41 Lakhs
    C3 vs Grand i10 Ni...
    Maruti Suzuki Celerio

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio VXi CNG

    5.15 - 6.44 Lakhs
    C3 vs Celerio
    Maruti Suzuki Ignis

    Maruti Suzuki Ignis Alpha 1.2 MT

    4.89 - 7.58 Lakhs
    C3 vs Ignis

