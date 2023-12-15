Saved Articles

Hyundai i20 Era 1.2 MT

7.98 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Hyundai i20 Key Specs
Engine1197 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
i20 Era 1.2 MT Latest Updates

i20 is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 12 variants. The price of i20 Era 1.2 MT (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 7.98 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission

  • Engine Type: 1.2 l Kappa
  • Max Torque: 114.7 Nm @ 4200 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 37 litres
  • BootSpace: 311 litres
    Hyundai i20 Era 1.2 MT Price

    Era 1.2 MT
    ₹7.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    6,99,490
    RTO
    57,964
    Insurance
    39,766
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    7,97,720
    EMI@17,146/mo
    Hyundai i20 Era 1.2 MT Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    1.2 l Kappa
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    114.7 Nm @ 4200 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 5 Gears
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    185 / 65 R15
    Wheels
    Steel Rims
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Front Suspension
    McPherson Strut
    Rear Suspension
    Coupled Torsion Beam Axle
    Rear Tyres
    185 / 65 R15
    Length
    3995 mm
    Ground Clearance
    170 mm
    Wheelbase
    2580 mm
    Height
    1505 mm
    Width
    1775 mm
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    311 litres
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    37 litres
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Cruise Control
    No
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Parking Assist
    No
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    No
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    With Key
    Seat Adjustment
    No
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    No
    Rear Defogger
    No
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Silver
    Scuff Plates
    No
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Rear Wiper
    No
    One Touch - Up
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Headlights
    Halogen
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    Halogen
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front
    Fog Lights
    Halogen Projector
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    2 Din
    DVD Playback
    No
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    Display
    No
    Voice Command
    No
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    3 Star (Global NCAP)
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Black / Grey with Silver inserts
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Hyundai i20 Era 1.2 MT EMI
    EMI15,432 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    7,17,948
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    7,17,948
    Interest Amount
    2,07,942
    Payable Amount
    9,25,890

    Hyundai i20 other Variants

    Magna 1.2 MT
    ₹8.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    7,69,900
    RTO
    62,893
    Insurance
    42,357
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    8,75,650
    EMI@18,821/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Sportz 1.2 MT
    ₹9.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Sportz 1.2 MT Dual Tone
    ₹9.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Asta 1.2 MT
    ₹10.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Sportz 1.2 IVT
    ₹10.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Asta 1.2 MT Dual Tone
    ₹10.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Sportz 1.2 IVT Dual Tone
    ₹10.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Asta (O) 1.2 MT
    ₹11.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Asta (O) 1.2 MT Dual Tone
    ₹11.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Asta (O) 1.2 IVT
    ₹12.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Asta (O) 1.2 IVT Dual Tone
    ₹12.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
