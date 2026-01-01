|Engine
|1197 cc
|Mileage
|20.35 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The i20 Asta (O) 1.2 MT, equipped with a 1.2 l Kappa and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹10.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the i20 deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 20.35 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The i20 Asta (O) 1.2 MT is available in 8 colour options: Fiery Red, Typhoon Silver, Fiery Red With Abyss Black, Starry Night, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Atlas White With Abyss Black, Amazon Grey.
The i20 Asta (O) 1.2 MT is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 82 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 115 Nm @ 4200 rpm of torque.
In the i20's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Toyota Glanza priced between ₹6.39 Lakhs - 9.15 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Baleno priced between ₹5.99 Lakhs - 9.17 Lakhs.
The i20 Asta (O) 1.2 MT has Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box, Ambient Interior Lighting, Heater, Cruise Control and Keyless Start/ Button Start.