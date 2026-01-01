|Engine
|1197 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The i20 Magna 1.2 MT, equipped with a 1.2 l Kappa and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹7.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the i20 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The i20 Magna 1.2 MT is available in 8 colour options: Fiery Red, Typhoon Silver, Fiery Red With Abyss Black, Starry Night, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Atlas White With Abyss Black, Amazon Grey.
The i20 Magna 1.2 MT is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 82 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 114.7 Nm @ 4200 rpm of torque.
In the i20's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Toyota Glanza priced between ₹6.39 Lakhs - 9.15 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Baleno priced between ₹5.99 Lakhs - 9.17 Lakhs.
The i20 Magna 1.2 MT has Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Heater, 12V Power Outlets, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Door Ajar Warning, Low Fuel Level Warning and Instantaneous Consumption.