Hyundai i20 Specifications

Hyundai i20 is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 7,45,900 in India. It is available in 12 variants, 998.0 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic .
Hyundai i20 Specs

Hyundai i20 comes in twelve petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The i20 measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,775 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,580 mm. The ...Read More

Hyundai i20 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Asta (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
1.0 l Turbo GDi
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
749
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
172 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override
Mileage (ARAI)
20.25
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
195 / 55 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle with Gas Type Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Gas Type Shock Absorber
Rear Tyres
195 / 55 R16
Length
3995
Ground Clearance
170
Wheelbase
2580
Height
1505
Width
1775
No of Seating Rows
2
Bootspace
311
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
37
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
No
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
Driver
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Cornering Headlights
Passive
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED Projector
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
Halogen Projector on front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Artificial Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No
Interior Colours
Black
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

Hyundai i20 News

A spy shot of Hyundai i20 facelift on Indian roads taken from 95 pistons/Instagram (L) and an image of i20 facelift launched earlier this year in global markets.
Hyundai i20 facelift spotted being tested on Indian roads: Expected changes
19 Jun 2023
Hyundai Motor has unveiled the facelift version of the i20 premium hatchback in Europe.
Hyundai i20 facelift breaks cover with sportier look and ADAS. India launch soon
11 May 2023
Hyundai Creta (left) and Venue (right) are two of the best-selling SUVs from the Korean carmaker in India.
Hyundai Creta, Venue, i20 are now safer with introduction of this feature
21 Apr 2023
Hyundai i20 hatchback has received two price hikes within a month. The latest price hike has made the hatchback costly by around 6 per cent.
Hyundai i20 price hiked for the second time in a month. Check new price list
14 Apr 2023
The Hyundai i20 diesel has been discontinued while the petrol engines have been upgraded to meet the new emission regulations
Hyundai i20 diesel discontinued, petrol engines upgraded to BS6 Phase 2 norms
10 Mar 2023
View all
 

Hyundai i20 Variants & Price List

Hyundai i20 price starts at ₹ 7.46 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 10.96 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hyundai i20 comes in 12 variants. Hyundai i20 top variant price is ₹ 11.88 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Magna 1.2 MT
7.46 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Sportz 1.2 MT Dual Tone
7.75 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Sportz 1.2 MT
8.08 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Asta 1.2 MT
9.04 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Sportz 1.2 IVT
9.11 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Asta (O) 1.2 MT
9.77 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Asta (O) 1.2 MT Dual Tone
9.92 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Sportz 1.0 Turbo DCT
10.16 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Asta (O) 1.2 IVT
10.81 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Asta (O) 1.2 IVT Dual Tone
10.96 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Asta (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT
11.73 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Asta (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone
11.88 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

