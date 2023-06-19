Hyundai i20 Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Hyundai i20 comes in twelve petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The i20 measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,775 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,580 mm. The ground clearance of i20 is 170. A five-seat model, Hyundai i20 sits in the Hatchback segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Hyundai i20 price starts at ₹ 7.46 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 10.96 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hyundai i20 comes in 12 variants. Hyundai i20 top variant price is ₹ 11.88 Lakhs.
₹7.46 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹7.75 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹8.08 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹9.04 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹9.11 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹9.77 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹9.92 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹10.16 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹10.81 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹10.96 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹11.73 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹11.88 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price